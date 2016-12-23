The learning curve

At the conclusion of non-conference play, a look at the performance of the women's basketball team

The non-conference portion of the Charlotte women’s basketball schedule has come and gone. Through their first 11 games, the 49ers have shown the potential that was spoken of before the season began.

Backed by a 35-point game from Ciara Gregory, the squad wrapped up their non-conference portion of their schedule with a solid 93-79 victory over cross-county rival Davidson. The next time Halton Arena will see action from coach Cara Consuegra and her troops, conference play will be in full swing.

The non-conference schedule serves to get player’s feet wet and expose a team to a diverse set of opponents. Charlotte accomplished this, finishing 8-3 with their only losses coming from No. 22 Miami, Utah and Boise State.

“We won some early games, went through a rough spot where we lost three out of four against some tough competition, but we do that on purpose because it exposes us. It shows us where we need to improve and we gain a lot of experience against good teams,” Consuegra said.

After the Niners dropped two games over Thanksgiving break they bounced back to the tune of five straight wins.

“We improved, our team took great coaching and criticism and we put that in action by winning our last five. It’s a great feat by our team, and we still know that we’re not there yet,” Consuegra said.

Throughout their non-conference play Charlotte has showcased talents that forecast a competitive atmosphere in Halton for the remainder of the season.

The 49ers currently out-block their opponents 72-23 overall this season. The main contributor to this accomplishment is Clemson transfer Nyila Jamison-Myers.

The red-shirt junior is responsible for 21 blocks — two shy of the total for the other team. Kenya Olley also knows how to block, claiming 12 this season. Coming in tied for third with 10 blocks are Lefty Webster and Dara Pearson.

Turnovers have been kept to a minimum this season for Charlotte, averaging around 16 a game compared to opponents 19 a game.

Defense isn’t the only place Charlotte excels. The team puts up impressive statistics on the offensive side of the ball as well.

One of the keys to the Charlotte game is scoring early in both halves. The Niners out-score their opponents 201-180 in the first quarter of play. The 49ers also boast an overall 204-194 score in the third quarter.

The squad has an impressive .407 field goal percentage, with 83 of their 283 completed buckets coming from behind the three-point arc.

Thanks mainly to the efforts from Gregory, Charlotte posses a .344 3-pointer percentage. The senior has connected with the most shots behind the arc, hitting 35 of her 98 shots.

Ball movement is also an area Charlotte flourishes in, collecting an average of 15 assists a game. Webster leads the team with 56 assists on the season, and sophomore Laia Raventós isn’t too far behind with 48 assists of her own.

After a nine-day break full of holiday celebrations, Charlotte returns to kick-off their conference campaign by taking a trip to Texas, squaring off with North Texas Dec. 30 and Rice Jan. 1. The 49ers can be seen back in Charlotte with their matinee Jan. 5 against WKU at 11:30 a.m.

