The Best Games of 2016

While 2016 doesn't match up with what 2015 gave us, it still features some of the best titles to date.

5. “Watch Dogs 2”- “Watch Dogs 2” was a bit of a surprise for me, I wasn’t expecting much from it after its lackluster predecessor but the game delivered on fun gameplay and a decent story and cast of characters. Part of what made the game so great was its setting, Ubisoft Montreal really captured the essence of San Francisco in a world that truly feels alive all throughout. Besides the main missions, “Watch Dogs 2” is filled to the brim with side content for players like go-kart racing, serving as an Uber driver of sorts and much more. While it suffers a bit from an underwhelming ending and villain, the game still earns its spot on the list thanks to an immersive world that’s fun to play in.

4. “Overwatch”- Most multiplayer-only shooters fail to keep players coming back, “Overwatch” on the other hand captivated fans from the very beginning. The game features 23 different heroes to play as, each with their own unique personas and appearances. While the modes are simple and the characters’ abilities and weapons are set in stone, the game is downright fun to play. The game still offers depth in picking your characters to compliment your teammates while still countering the other team’s choices. The developers behind the game are terrific as well, helping to keep the game fresh with new modes, seasonal events, characters and cosmetic items like skins and voice lines for characters. The only thing that disappointed me with the game is how long it took me to finally listen to my friends and buy it, and it was worth every penny.

3. “Pokémon Go”- To say “Pokémon Go” was a phenomenon would be an understatement. While the gameplay was nothing new and actually a bit bland, what made the game so great was its social aspect in going to find Pokemon with your friends and meeting new people and going places you never would have before. While the hype has died down since summer ended and school started back, Niantic Inc. continues to update the game and offer seasonal events for its most dedicated players to enjoy.

2. “Ratchet & Clank” (PS4)- As a huge fan of the PS2 games, I was ecstatic to learn that Insomniac Games would be giving the series a much-needed fresh start for its first entry on the PS4. Needless to say, the game does not disappoint as it brings along the familiar platforming gameplay that fans have come to love, while still making it the perfect entry point for players new to the series. The game looks like it is straight out of a Pixar movie and brings along the humor you’d expect from a “Ratchet” game, usually coming from Captain Qwark as the story is told through him this time around. The game is fantastic and was set to be my personal game of the year, until I finally got around to playing the final entry on this list. That still doesn’t negate the fact that I think this is a must-play for any PS4 owner and you can easily pick it up now for around $10-20.

1. “Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End”- After coming off of what was widely considered to be one of the best games ever made in the “The Last of Us,” Naughty Dog returns to Nathan Drake’s story for one last title in the series. While it’s easy for new players to jump in, fans of the series will really appreciate the nods and references to Nate’s past adventures that have all led up to this final journey. The games take obvious influence from “Indiana Jones” and the “Tomb Raider” series, making you feel as if you were in the latest action blockbuster. What’s great about “Uncharted 4” is that it pairs the solid gameplay along with the best and most realistic narrative out of the series yet, putting the beloved cast through some of their greatest trials. Often people say what game is worth buying the console for alone and “Uncharted 4” fits the bill in a landslide.

