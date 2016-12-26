The 25 best films of 2016

With a hit from nearly every genre, 2016 finds itself as a much better year than most film experts would agree to admit

At the end of each year, I usually craft my top 10 films of the year, as well as the worst 10 that plague screens throughout the year. In 2016, we were treated to some truly awful movies, with some saying that 2016 is the worst year for films ever. In that light, I’ve decided to completely remove my 10 worst films of the year from my list, and to expand my top 10 to a top 25, if only to prove that 2016 had so much more greatness to it than meets the eye (and spite, I also did it from spite). Like every year, I did not see every film that came out (the biggest three being “Hacksaw Ridge,” “Sing Street,” “Lion,” and “Silence,” which will come in January), while some films on this list are subject to review embargoes that do not lift until a January release in Charlotte. Let’s begin with those who couldn’t grace this list.

The “Almost Made-its”: “Hello, My Name is Doris,” “Embrace of the Serpent (El abrazo de la serpiente),” “Pride and Prejudice and Zombies,” “Captain Fantastic,” “Christine,” “Hidden Figures”

Honorable mentions (films that technically are disqualified from the list, but are notable):

“Son of Saul (Saul fia)”

Make no mistake, had I seen “Son of Saul” when it released in New York last December and not had to wait until February to see the film, it would’ve easily placed #1 in my “Top 10 films of 2015” list. Still, with it being a 2015 film, it’s still worth noting as a grim, beautiful Holocaust drama that is one of the best films of the decade.

“Lemonade”

Since “Lemonade” technically is a Beyoncé music video, as well as a TV movie, it still isn’t keeping me from including it on this list, as it is a beautifully shot, wonderfully crafted film that compliments her wonderful sixth studio album fabulously. This is a special film and album that deserves all the praise it gets.

And now, the actual list.

25. “Ouija: Origin of Evil”

At the first spot is the most surprising addition to this list. After an atrocious first outing, the follow-up to the boring, embarrassing “Ouija,” Mike Flanagan’s turn at the “Ouija” franchise proves that every series has life to be found in it if you find the right creative minds to handle it. With a reverent respect for past films of its kind and an emphasis on haunting imagery rather than blatant jump-scares, this horror sequel fired on nearly every round.

24. “A Monster Calls”

J.A. Bayona’s “A Monster Calls” holds the distinction of being one of the first films in my memory to reduce to me actual, pitiful tears. A powerful piece on grief healing, Bayona’s indie fantasy finds a beautiful balance between fantasy and reality, spectacle and grounded ruins. This isn’t the film that I can imagine myself electing to watch over and over again, simply from the sheer emotional drain that comes with it, but that doesn’t mean this isn’t a beautiful, haunting, emotionally gripping film.

23. “Don’t Breathe”

The second of six horror films to grace this list, Fede Alvarez’s “Don’t Breathe” found itself the complete antithesis to everything he put forth in his debut film, “Evil Dead” back in 2013. While “Evil Dead” assaulted audiences with fantastic amounts of gore, “Don’t Breathe” killed audiences with sometimes unbearable tension, often times finding ourselves staying as silent and still as the characters being terrorized by Stephen Lang’s ingeniously crafted Blind Man.

22. “Bridget Jones’s Baby”

Another shock to grace this list, the return of beloved character Bridget Jones after a 12-year absence is one that is as welcome as it is charming. I can argue that “Bridget Jones’s Baby” is probably the best romantic comedy to grace movie screens since the original “Bridget Jones’s Diary” back in 2001. With as much bite as it had in 2001, “Bridget Jones’s Baby” not only makes us forget about the underwhelming 2004 sequel “Bridget Jones: The Edge of Reason” which killed the franchise for 12 years, but reminds us why Renée Zelwegger is as beloved as she is in the first place, and we should do everything we can to keep her around.

21. “Elle”

Another return after a 10-year absence, “Elle” marks the return of director Paul Verhoeven to screens since his 2006 Dutch docudrama “Black Book” shook audiences. Gone are the days of lurid, over-the-top Verhoeven that we saw in “Basic Instinct” and “Showgirls,” “Elle” showcases Verhoeven’s growth as a filmmaker into something equally as engaging, with none of the guilt. Not to mention that “Elle” is capped off by one hell of a performance from veteran actress Isabelle Huppert, who gives American actresses a run for their money at this year’s Oscars.

20. “Miss Sloane”

Given the incredibly political climate the world finds itself in post-election, “Miss Sloane” seemed to not come at a more perfect time. While the film’s left-leaning agenda is somewhat established early on, “Miss Sloane” is a film that rests on the bruising power of Jessica Chastain in the lead role. With her intimidating presence and clever delivery of even more clever dialogue, this sleekly crafted film by John Madden works much like the best political thrillers do: quickly, loudly and sometimes even a bit over-the-top, “Miss Sloane” does it all.

19. “Rogue One: A Star Wars Story”

In the battle of “Rogue One” vs. “The Force Awakens,” I will still side with “The Force Awakens,” but that doesn’t mean that “Rogue One” isn’t a fabulously crafted film that steps Lucasfilm towards a bright future of a Star Wars cinematic universe that will extend far beyond the new trilogy. With a darker, grittier tone than any other Star Wars film before it, “Rogue One” works because of its unique tone, compelling story and perfect implementation of nostalgic techniques that feel like much more than just fan service. The force is with this one.

18. “Love & Friendship”

Period pieces are not rare in Hollywood, nor are they a disgraced genre, but in 2016, audiences found themselves asking “How can they be different from one another?” after the 16th period piece arrived to vie for the Oscars. Enter “Love & Friendship,” a film so devilishly clever and wonderfully staged that it makes sense that only a director without a film grip on the genre, like writer/director Whit Stillman, could’ve pulled something like this off. With it’s scandalously PG-rated screenplay and show-stopping performance from Kate Beckinsale, “Love & Friendship” reinvents the low-budget period piece.

17. “Jackie”

Going into “Jackie,” I expected it to rest squarely on the shoulders of Natalie Portman, but I soon found myself squarely put in my place as “Jackie” actually rests on the shoulders of director Pablo Larraín, who much like Stillman did in “Love & Friendship,” found a stark and stirring way to reinvent the traditional biopic. For someone as fabulously stylish as Jacqueline Kennedy, Larraín’s biopic is distinctly dark and dim, with a uniquely vintage look about it. Add a dash of Mica Levi’s fabulously twisted score and the luminously nuanced performance from Portman, and “Jackie” distinguishes itself as the best biopic of the year.

16. “Eye in the Sky”

“Eye in the Sky” always comes to my attention with a bit of sadness to it, as it was the last live action role that beloved character actor Alan Rickman acted in before his death in January 2016. A poignant look at the repercussions of drone warfare, both in affected areas and in the psyches of the pilots and commanders forced to make the calls to strike or not strike. Not only does this film explore these things in a darkly affecting drama, it does so in making it one of the most intense thrillers of the year.

15. “Moonlight”

While “Moonlight” is appearing near the top of everyone’s top lists for 2016, it rests near the top in mine. Examining the life of a young, black gay man living in the Liberty City of Miami, it portrays a life much more repressed and diminishing than the typical LGBT storylines audiences get with affluent, white gay men who find themselves in some nice city with a cute boyfriend and huge loft, “Moonlight” has the balls to show the harsh reality of so many people in the living of their true identities in communities that would rather they stay silent forever. This is a haunting, beautiful, quiet film that is bolstered by Barry Jenkins’s astute direction.

14. “Our Little Sister”

Easily the most obscure film on this list, “Our Little Sister” shows even more of the merits of indie filmmaking with a distinctly Japanese twist. Focusing on the plot of three sisters taking in their half sister, brought about by their father’s extra-marital affair, after their father’s death sounds like grounds for an emotionally manipulative cryfest along the lines of “Collateral Beauty,” but it actually is a quietly uplifting, good-hearted, starkly grounded film with one of the best ensemble casts of the year.

13. “Captain America: Civil War”

In the Marvel Cinematic Universe, it’s typical that everyone has their favorite film, but when “Captain America: Civil War” came about, it was the rare time when everyone seemed to unanimously agree that this one, helmed by the Russo Brothers of “Captain America: The Winter Soldier” fame, took the cake as the best MCU film to date. Playing itself as “Diet Avengers,” “Captain America: Civil War” is a film that handles its story in such an astute and precise way that it’s astounding that the film was able to handle all of its content and new characters wonderfully, as we all saw in “Batman v. Superman: Dawn of Justice” that it’s not always done so well.

12. “Zootopia”

One of two animated films to grace this list, “Zootopia” is Disney at its very best. On the surface, “Zootopia” is a gorgeously animated, peppy family film that features some of the most clever allusions to the absurdity of every day life. Beneath the surface lies an incredibly poignant film that educates children and adults alike on the dangers of intolerance and hatred, something more relevant than ever. Still, “Zootopia” isn’t a dark character study on hate crimes, it’s a funny, perky, uplifting film that could do everyone some good in watching.

11. “Deepwater Horizon”

With two films released in a three month period (the other being “Patriot’s Day”), Peter Berg is slowly, but surely establishing himself as one of the most sought after directors in Hollywood. After a few missteps in “Battleship” and the sometimes overly jingoistic “Lone Survivor,” Berg found his greatest stride in “Deepwater Horizon,” a beautifully shot, powerfully acted and sometimes unbearably intense film detailing the strength of human willpower. Aside from the incredibly impressive scale of the film, “Deepwater Horizon” also works wonders in keeping the audience on the edge of their seats, despite public knowledge of the sequence of events detailed in the film. If you can make me wince in tension, while also knowing how it ends up, you got me.

10. “Hunt for the Wilderpeople”

Of New Zealand cinema post-Middle Earth, there isn’t much beyond the name of Taika Waititi, but from the work of his, there doesn’t seem to need to be. “Hunt for the Wilderpeople” is a grandiose adventure of the best kind, one that is as thrilling as it is hilarious, with one of the best performances of the year from young newcomer Julian Dennison. Following a young Māori boy escaping from his foster family, the adventure him and his foster father (played by the still charming Sam Neill) is the best adventure film of the year that I am sure you didn’t see (or have even heard of).

9. “Green Room”

While its horror merits could be argued, “Green Room” in my mind is the third horror film to grace this list. Like “Eye in the Sky,” “Green Room” presents itself in a bit of a melancholy light as the last film released starring Anton Yelchin before his unfortunate death in June 2016. Director Jeremy Saulnier follows up his mainstream debut of “Blue Ruin” with a viciously brutal horror film about punks vs. neo-Nazis that feels more relevant now than it did in April at its release. This is a cringe-worthy, wince-inducing film that’s a tough watch, but thanks to a wonderful tone, beautiful tension and a fabulous performance from Patrick Stewart, “Green Room” soars in its ugliness.

8. “American Honey”

Yet, when it comes to beautiful ugliness, the cake goes to “American Honey” for that high award. Andrea Arnold’s white-trash epic is one for the ages that beautifully captures the sometimes craggly ugliness that the American midwest has to offer sometimes, with characters society tends to discard, “American Honey” finds a gorgeously stirring story in Starr, played by future superstar Sasha Lane, cast on the spot while sunbathing on Daytona Beach. Everything about “American Honey” feels once-in-a-lifetime, as it ought to, while also working greatly from its sometimes uncomfortable recklessness.

7. “The Handmaiden (아가씨)”

In a twistedly ironic turn of events, the best and one of the most highly regarded foreign language film of the year stands no chance to snag the coveted award at the Oscars this year, as its home country, South Korea, elected to choose another film for its submission to the award ceremony. This is a massive shame, as Park Chan-wook’s devilishly twisted gothic lesbian romance is everything a good mystery needs to be. This is a film with twist upon twist upon twist, each one growing in scale, with some of the most shocking scenes of any film I’ve seen this year. Yet, it’s these things alone that made me love “The Handmaiden” so much.

6. “The Neon Demon”

Hands down one of the most polarizing films of the year, Nicolas Winding Refn’s “The Neon Demon” is a film that is the textbook definition of a “love it or hate it” film. With excess being the name of the game, Refn has created one of the most beautiful films to grace screen this yea, with a distinctly feminine storyline that is often so overlooked in horror cinema. Like “Green Room,” “The Neon Demon” can be argued for and against its horror merits, but in itself, it works wonderfully thanks to its ballsy direction, unique storyline, beautiful visuals, and one of the best performances by a supporting actress this year in Jena Malone.

5. “The Witch”

The first film I gave a perfect score this year, “The Witch” is everything a quiet horror film needs to be. While mainstream audiences didn’t connect with the film as much as critics, Robert Eggers’s period horror film is a haunting reminder that some of the scariest things a director can do in a horror film is to leave it up to the audience’s imagination. “The Witch” doesn’t leave everything up to audiences though, in its final act, the film gives us some of the most haunting visuals and sequences you’ll see in any film this year, capping off that the good majority of the cast is comprised of children makes the effect of “The Witch” all the more haunting.

4. “10 Cloverfield Lane”

One of the most interesting genre films to come along in many years, “10 Cloverfield Lane” is another film that can be argued as horror and subsequently as not horror. Still, “10 Cloverfield Lane” doesn’t limit itself to just one genre, in fact, it finds itself to be a part of nearly every genre come the end credits. With one of the better supporting performances of the year in a strangely sinister John Goodman, “10 Cloverfield Lane” is a film that doesn’t confuse a low budget with low quality. While many people have argued in favor of and against its final twist, I’ll stand by that this turn of events turns “10 Cloverfield Lane” from one of the better dark character studies of 2016 into hands down the most batshit crazy film of 2016, and that is the highest compliment I can give a film.

3. “La La Land”

Another day of sun, indeed. It’s hard to talk about “La La Land” without discussing the insane amount of hype that surrounds the film, which typically spells disaster for many films of its kind. Yet, “La La Land” is a rare film that lives up to its hype in every single way. Started off by easily the best single sequence of any film this year, “La La Land” soon follows Mia and Sebastian, affably played by Emma Stone and Ryan Gosling, on their musical love story through the streets of Los Angeles. What makes “La La Land” so special is its reverence for not only the Technicolor musicals of the 1950s, but also in how it steps forward in filmmaking to something so new and inventive. With Stone looking to snag the coveted Oscar come February, I wouldn’t be surprised to see “La La Land” snag Best Picture as well, it deserves it.

2. “Kubo and the Two Strings”

It was a complete toss up for the #3 and #2 spots for me, but advancing above “La La Land” is the animated masterpiece “Kubo and the Two Strings.” While the two films are comparable in quality, I place “Kubo and the Two Strings” higher from how shocked I was at the film. Not screened in advance for Charlotte-area critics, I entered the film with no feeling one way or another about the film, as Laika’s previous film, “The Boxtrolls,” failed to impress me. Leaving the film, I looked like I had been punched in the face from the tears, shock and awe that I experienced from this beautiful, moving, unique, haunting and incredibly entertaining film. If Laika can’t snag the Oscar for Best Animated Feature this year, the world really is bereft of hope.

1. “Arrival”

“Arrival” is a film that I didn’t know existed until the trailer dropped in August, but one that I found myself intrigued with once I did. It shocked me that a film directed by “Sicario” helmer Denis Villeneuve and starring Amy Adams, hands down one of the best actresses of our time, alluded me. Still, the film flew under the radar until Charlotte-area press were able to see the film in November, where it seemed to floor almost every single one of us. “Arrival” is a film about aliens, but the farthest thing from an alien movie. This is a film that relays the importance of language, not just betweens nationalities and cultures, but between species, as well as the importance of time and love, placing the audience with an almost unbearably hard question to face come the film’s end. “Arrival” is not just everything a sci-fi film should be, but everything a film needs to be to continue the greatness of those who came before us and into the future of film.

