PREVIEW: Men’s basketball takes on Oregon State at home

The Charlotte 49ers (5-2) will face off against the Oregon State Beavers (3-5) Saturday night at 7 p.m. inside Halton Arena, with this being the second ever meeting between the two teams, and the first ‘Power 5’ team Charlotte has played this season.

Last time out

The 49ers are coming off a 65-56 victory over James Madison this past Wednesday, using a 22-point performance from sophomore Jon Davis to propel them over the Dukes. Charlotte struggled from behind the arc in the win, with Davis knocking down four of the six threes made by the team.

Things got chippy between the teams throughout the night, with four technical fouls being assessed. Charlotte’s defense came up big for them Wednesday night, holding JMU to 33.9 percent from the field.

Key 49ers

Charlotte is led by Davis in scoring, averaging 20.6 points per game, good for third in the conference, while shooting over 60 percent from behind the arc. Davis has recorded four 20-point games this season, scoring in double figures in all seven games. Braxton Ogbueze is second on the team in scoring, averaging 13.7 points per contest, with Andrien White scoring 12.3 points per game.

Although the numbers aren’t eye popping for the senior (10 ppg, 6.4 rpg, 3.7 apg), the offense has been running through Vanhook, being able to score, dish out assists and rebound consistently throughout the game.

As of late, freshman Najee Garvin (7.2 ppg) has provided big minutes for coach Mark Price off the bench, including one start, and looks to only be improving after every game. Look for his minutes to increase with JC Washington maybe out with a concussion that he suffered in Wednesday’s win over James Madison.

Scouting the Beavers

Tres Tinkle is leading OSU in scoring, averaging 20.2 points per game, but has missed the last two games with a wrist injury. The Beavers have three other players that are averaging in double figures, including Drew Eubanks, who is bringing in 8.6 rebounds per game to lead the team. Tinkle is second on the team in rebounding, averaging 8.3 per game.

JaQuori McLaughlin is the Beavers leading three-point shooter, connecting on 14 threes thus far, shooting just under 40 percent from downtown. Daine Muller and Kendal Manuel are the other three-point threats for OSU, but most of their offense runs in the paint.

The Beavers have had a rough start to the 2016-2017 season, dropping games to Lamar, Nevada, Tulsa and Fresno State. OSU is also coming off of a 57-74 loss against Mississippi State Thursday night. One of their three wins this season came against Conference USA’s UTSA, winning that contest 72-64.

Look for the 49ers to try and speed up the pace of the game and shoot a lot of threes, with the Beavers wanting to slow the game down and be physical in the paint. T-shirts will be given out to the first 1,000 fans Thursday night in Halton.

