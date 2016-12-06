Preview: Charlotte to Duel Duquesne

After collecting a victory on Sunday, the Niners look to capture another win in Pittsburgh

After securing a 70-63 victory over the Pittsburgh Panthers on Sunday afternoon, the Charlotte 49ers women’s team will look to end their business trip with another win. Next up on their platter is the Duquesne Dukes of the Atlantic-10 Conference, an opponent which used to play Charlotte every season.

Scouting the Dukes

The Duquesne Dukes come into Tuesday’s tilt with a record of 4-5. The team is coming off a three-game losing streak in the Cal Classic, with losses to California, Fordham and Ohio. All three losses came on the road; this matchup with Charlotte will be Duquense’s first home game of December and first since November 22. It will also kick off a two-game homestand, with the second game coming against Lafayette.

The Dukes went on a foreign tour in early August, which allowed them extra practice time and time to get used to each other’s playing styles. Duquesne is a unique, young team, sporting only two seniors and nine foreign players on the roster. The team has three players hailing from Hungary, three from Canada and one from Serbia, Estonia and Spain. The rest of the squad hails from the US.

Duquesne is led in scoring by guard Chassidy Omogrosso, a Pennsylvania native. The sophomore is averaging 14.2 points, 3.1 rebounds and 2.3 assists per game. She is also shooting 31.4 percent from long range and is the team’s leading free throw shooter at 81.1 percent. Omogrosso is followed in the stat sheet by senior forward Amadea Szamosi of Hungary, who averages 12 points and 9.3 boards per game. Third in the scoring column is all-around threat Kadri-Ann Lass. The sophomore from Estonia is averaging 11.2 points, 4.8 boards and 1.5 blocks on the season. The Dukes’ main bench scorer is Julijana Vojinovic, who leads the bench with 6.8 points and 3.6 rebounds per contest.

Crunching More Numbers

As a team, the Dukes are in the middle of the pack. They average 62.3 points a game on a 35.7 percent field goal percentage, while surrendering an average of 66.2 points to their opponents. They also commit 14.8 turnovers to 14.2 assists, while only allowing 13.3 assists from their opponents. The Dukes also average 40.6 rebounds and are +2.1 on the glass, allowing 38.4 rebounds from other teams.

For Charlotte, Grace Hunter continues to lead the pack with 17 points and 6.6 boards a game, but seniors Lefty Webster (12.6 ppg, 6.6 rpg, 4.8 apg) and Ciara Gregory (12.2 ppg, 2.5 apg, 2.0 rag) have been heating up. Laia Raventos (9.9 ppg, 4.0 rpg, 4.1 apg) adds another reliable scoring option for the Niners, and she’s been consistent all year long.

With so many foreign born players, expect the Dukes to be more of a finesse shooting team with solid ball movement. The European game, while similar to the US game, is still very different and not as physical. The Niners need to be disciplined defensively, clog the lane and box out. The physicality alone will give Charlotte an advantage, and they will need to take it–especially on the glass. Aside from Szamosi’s 9.3 rebounds and Lass’ 4.8, the Dukes don’t have much rebounding help. Charlotte, on the other hand, has five players averaging more than four rebounds, and redshirt freshman Dara Pearson brings 3.5 boards off the bench.

Also, it will be key for the 49ers to get off to a good start in the second quarter. Through eight games so far, the second quarter has been the lowest scoring quarter for the Niners, while their opponents have scored the most during that span. Charlotte usually gets off to good starts; the team must be more consistent in the second period against Duquense and against future opponents.

The game against Duquesne will tip off at 5 p.m. and Charlotte will be looking for its third straight win.

Category:Sports, Women's Basketball