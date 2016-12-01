Police officer responsible for shooting Keith Lamont Scott not charged, peaceful protests ensue

Demonstrators took to the streets of Uptown Charlotte once again Wednesday night after the news that Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police (CMPD) Officer Brentley Vinson would not be charged for the shooting of 43-year-old Keith Lamont Scott.

Scott was shot and killed Sept. 20. According to the officers involved in the shooting, when they arrived on scene, Scott exited his vehicle with a gun in his hand. Despite multiple commands from the officers to drop the weapon, Scott refused. He was eventually shot by Vinson.

Scott was later transported to the Carolina’s Medical Center where he was pronounced dead.

According to Mecklenburg District Attorney Murray, Scott’s DNA was found on the weapon that was recovered from the scene. Murray made a statement earlier in the day revealing that the two-month long investigation found that Vinson’s shooting of Scott was not unlawful and that he would not be charged.

“Everyone who has seen the video of the incident can feel the tension in that situation,” Murray said in his official statement.

Contrary to official police reports, eye-witnesses, including Scott’s wife, believed that he was unarmed.

This news led to the peaceful protests that took place in Uptown the same night. The protest remained mostly peaceful Wednesday as protesters marched throughout Uptown. There were; however, some incidents of violence between officers and demonstrators.

The protest started at EpiCentre and moved to the Transit Center. Protesters also made their way to CMPD headquarters.

Protesters were demanding answers behind the decision to not charge Vinson and called for more transparency. They also demanded answers in the shooting of Justin Carr, a protester who was shot and killed in Uptown during the protests in September. Many believe that Carr was shot by a police officer.

