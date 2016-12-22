Niners take down cross-town rival Davidson

Gregory paces Charlotte to fifth straight win

Behind a record-performance from senior guard Ciara Gregory, the Charlotte 49ers women’s team shook off a hungry Davidson Wildcats squad en route to a 93-79 victory, their fifth in a row. Gregory tied a Halton Arena record by dropping an impressive 35 points, with 21 of them coming on a career-high seven three-pointers. Gregory, who also had four steals, finally beat her previous career high of six threes, which she had matched three times.

Gregory also had plenty of help from her teammates. Point guard Laia Raventos finished with 19 points, six boards, six dimes and four steals in addition to going 3-for-5 from trifecta land. Senior Lefty Webster finished with 15 points and five assists to help the Niners, who had 18 assists and shot 50 percent from the floor (31-for-62).

“She’s a player who’s capable of games like this,” Charlotte coach Cara Consuegra said when asked about Gregory’s performance. “Overall, I thought this was the perfect night for her. You could see it in her stroke, you could see the way she was going down the floor. Really, when she made her first three I was like ‘okay, this could be a good night’. She just played confident, did what she was supposed to do in terms of sticking to her fundamentals in her shot. I thought our team did a good job of getting her touches and getting her looks.”

Gregory got off to a fast start in the first quarter, as she gave Charlotte their first points on a layup. She later added another midrange jumper and her first three-pointer to tie the game at 15 before Raventos hit another stepback three to beat the buzzer.

In the second quarter, the Niners gained separation by nearly doubling the Wildcats in scoring (29-15). Charlotte railed off a 19-1 run that gave them a 21-point lead; Davidson didn’t score a field goal until the 5:51 mark of the frame. Webster, Amaya Ransom and Gregory all traded baskets, mixing threes with layups to offset the Wildcats. Davidson’s only threats were A-10 Player of the Week Mackenzie Latt (28 points, 14 boards) and Justine Lyon (30 points, four boards). Latt and Lyon were the only players to score in double figures for Davidson, and they accounted for 58 of the team’s 79 points. Lyon was the only Wildcat to hit a three-pointer, as leading scorer Kianna Speight struggled (2 points, 1-12 FG, 0-11 3FG).

Charlotte went into halftime ahead 47-30, and it didn’t stop. Gregory started off the second half with two more threes that were a part of a 11-2 run, and Niners scored 27 total points for their highest scoring quarter this year. Laia Raventos continued her clutch defensive play, forcing a bevy of steals and a couple of blocks to keep the advantage up. Despite a 10-0 run by Davidson, Charlotte was still ahead 74-55 at the end of the third.

In the final frame, Davidson made a final push by drawing fouls and driving the lane. Lyon and Latt both contributed to Davidson mini-runs, but both were halted by Charlotte. Webster and Gregory both hit threes to quell the Wildcats’ momentum, and Charlotte iced the game at the free throw line.

“It’s always great to finish off our non-conference with a win, and certainly our last game before Christmas break… it’s really important. You want to get that momentum and you want to play well, I thought today offensively we played very well. We moved the ball, we shared the ball, had other people in double figures, and really got whatever we wanted on the offensive end,” Consuegra said.

Charlotte ended the non-conference schedule with a win over its cross-county rival to improve its record to 8-3. The Niners will have the next nine days off for Christmas break before getting back in action on Dec. 30 on the road at North Texas. The game will start at 8 p.m. and will be followed by a matchup with Rice.

Category:Sports