Niners Outduel Dukes, 77-63

Behind four double-figure scorers, Charlotte leaves Pittsburgh victorious

Behind four double-digit scorers, the Charlotte 49ers women’s basketball team defeated the Duquesne Dukes, 77-63, to finish their two-game road trip undefeated. Lefty Webster turned in another outstanding all-around performance with 22 points, eight rebounds and seven assists to lead the Niners and turn a close game into a blowout in the second half. Duquesne was led by Chassidy Omogrosso’s 15 points, but she was the only Duke to score in double figures.

The Niners got off to a fast start, as Webster and Ciara Gregory both hit three-pointers to give Charlotte an 11-4 lead. Gregory, who finished with 13 points, would hit three threes on the night and put on another show for her hometown fans. However, Duquesne soon went on an 8-0 run to keep the game close. The teams went back and forth throughout the first quarter, and Charlotte held the lead, 23-22, at its conclusion.

In the second quarter, Grace Hunter got involved for Charlotte. The sophomore would finish with 13 points, eight rebounds and four dimes in an all-around effort, but the Dukes continued to keep the score a one possession game. Charlotte dialed up the defensive intensity near the end of the half; Gregory got a steal and laid in a fastbreak score just before the horn that gave Charlotte a 39-37 lead and some momentum into the break, despite allowing Duquesne to shoot 40 percent from the floor.

“It’s been a tough stretch but it’s been a good stretch for us,” Charlotte coach Cara Consuegra said of the road trip. “We’ve learned a lot about ourselves; we’ve had to grow, and what I tell our team a lot when we go into games is that we’ve been tested. And you play other teams that haven’t been tested, who haven’t scheduled the way that we’ve scheduled. And when you do that, you test yourself, you learn about yourself, you learn and you get better.”

The third quarter saw more back and forth action, as Hunter, Gregory, Nyilah Jamison-Myers (eight points, eight rebounds, three blocks) got involved. Guard Laia Raventos kept up the fast tempo for Charlotte as well, asserting herself on the fastbreak. Raventos finished the game with 10 points, five assists and five steals with no turnovers, showing excellent commitment on the defensive end. Twice during the third quarter, Charlotte pushed its lead to seven points, and another buzzer beating jumper– this time from Amaya Ransom– gave the Niners more momentum as they increased their lead to 60-54 entering the fourth.

In the final frame, Charlotte clamped down on defense and switched from man-to-man to a zone. Raventos continued getting steals, and Charlotte didn’t let up. The Dukes managed only nine points during the decisive quarter, missing seven straight field goals at one point. The defense helped Charlotte pull away and leave Duquesne with a 77-63 victory.

Statistically, Charlotte won the matchups in fastbreak points (28-8), second chance points (11-2), points in the paint (35-26), and points off of turnovers (16-4). Charlotte also hit 10 out of its 27 three-point attempts, with four coming from Webster and three coming from Gregory. Duquesne had nine different players score, but as mentioned before, only Omogrosso finished in double figures.

“I think we really locked down and focused on what we needed to do. We pressured them very well, forced them into 19 turnovers, we rebounded much better after a really poor start for us,” Consuegra said of the game plan. “I think switching to a zone helped down the stretch as well. Just mentioning the balance offensively, we had four people in double figures, Ny’s two points away from being our fifth. That’s how we play really good basketball.”

Charlotte will return home to face off against the Longwood Lancers on Sunday, December 11 at 4 p.m. The game will be the last one before the student athletes take a break for final exams.

