Niners Looking for Fifth Straight

Charlotte returns home for final non-conference matchup against rival Davidson

The Charlotte 49ers women’s basketball team will return to Halton on Wednesday night to take on cross-county rival Davidson Wildcats at 6 p.m. The Niners, who are undefeated at home this season, are coming off a 66-41 win over Longwood and are looking for their fifth straight win.

Niner Successes

In the win over Longwood, defense was the key once again for Charlotte. The Niners held Longwood to 11 first quarter points while scoring 20 themselves. The second quarter was a clinic as Charlote held the Lancers to six total points, which was a Charlotte record for fewest points allowed in school history. Longwood’s 17 total first half points were also the fewest allowed by Charlotte since the NCAA switched from halves to quarters.

By that point, Charlotte led 38-17 and continued its romp. The Niners held the Lancers to 32.1 percent from the floor (17-53) and 18.8 percent (3-for-16) from three point land. Longwood’s Eboni Gilliam had a long night, as she was the only Lancer in double figures, but she struggled mightily. She finished with 10 points and 12 boards for a double-double, but was 5-15 from the floor and 0-5 from the free throw line. Longwood also finished with 28 turnovers and had four players commit three or more turnovers.

For Charlotte, Nyilah Jamison-Myers led the way with 13 points, along with five others double figure scorers. The balance was on display early. Heading into the matchup with Davidson, Grace Hunter leads the Niners with 15.7 points and 7.3 boards a game. Lefty Webster adds another 13.4 points, 6.6 boards and 5.1 dimes per game, while Ciara Gregory adds 11.5 points to the mix. Laia Raventos averages 10.0 points, 4.2 dimes and 4.0 boards per contest to round out the double-figure scorers.

Scouting the Wildcats

Davidson has had a rough road as of late. The team began the season 0-8, with a numerous blowouts coming early on. However, the team has won their past two home games (against High Point and Furman) and will look to continue its momentum against Charlotte.

The Wildcats are led in scoring by Kianna Speight, who averages 14.2 points per game, but has only played in five contests. Meanwhile, Mackenzie Latt is second in scoring at 13.7 points and leads in rebounds with 6.8 caroms per game. A junior forward, Latt was recently named the Atlantic-10 Conference Player of the Week after her recent performances and is only 89 points away from 1,000 career points.

Chloe Johnson is another threat for Davidson, as she brings 7.9 points and a team-leading 3.6 assists off the pine. Justine Lyon also averages 7.9 points and 4.9 rebounds for the Wildcats.

As a team, the Wildcats only average 54.1 points a game and is -12.8 in the scoring margin. They also averaged 11.6 assits to 18.2 turnovers, and shoot 33.9 percent from the floor. The second quarter is usually their lowest scoring quarter on the season, while the fourth quarter is their highest. For Charlotte, it will be imperative for them to force Davidson to shoot form the perimeter and force turnovers. The Wildcats like to shoot from the outside but only average 3.3 made threes a game. They don’t have much rebounding help aside from Latt, so if Charlotte’s bigs can contain her, they shouldn’t have trouble dominating on the inside.

Expect Charlotte to keep up its fast-paced, free flowing offense and clamp down on D against Davidson. The Niners are coming off a game where defense reigned supreme, and if they can force the Wildcats into poor shot selection, they should have no problem running the floor and getting easy buckets in transition. Davidson isn’t a deep team, but they are hungry and will definitely want to add a win against its rival to its resume.

The Niners tip off against the Wildcats at 6 p.m. and will look to score its fifth straight victory.

