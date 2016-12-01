NASCAR: Say hello to Monster Energy

With just over two months until the start of the 2017 season, NASCAR’s two-year search for a new title sponsor has taken the checkered flag, and sitting in Victory Lane is energy drink company, Monster Energy.

NASCAR CEO Brian France, accompanied by Monster executives, broke the news in a press conference Thursday afternoon in Las Vegas. Monster Energy will take the place of Sprint, which recently ended it’s 13-year tenure as the head sponsor of NASCAR’s top series.

“Monster Energy is a brand built on excitement and enthusiasm, qualities that align with NASCAR,” said Brian France, NASCAR Chairman and CEO. “This sponsorship position is the most unique in all of sports and entertainment, and we are thrilled to have a partner that will help us further elevate the series. Today’s announcement is the culmination of a thorough search, one that resulted in the right partner at this important time in our sport’s history.”

Monster, a subset of one of NASCAR’s strongest partners, Coca-Cola, will become only the fourth different title sponsor in the history of the sport’s premier series. The entitlement, which has been set as a “multi-year” deal, may be one of the best sponsor fits for any company in the history of sports.

“Monster Energy has an established and versatile history in motorsports, and we’re thrilled to take this historic next step,” said Rodney Sacks, Monster Beverage Chairman and CEO. “We feel strongly that our brand is a perfect fit for this sport and its star athletes. We look forward to interacting with the millions of passionate NASCAR fans week-in, week out.”

Monster has been involved in NASCAR for quite sometime, most recently as one of Kurt Busch’s sponsors in the premier series. Many had speculated becoming the main title of the sport would end Monster’s relationship with Busch, but during the press conference it was made clear that Monster would still continue to be on the hood of Busch’s No.41 machine.

The deal also gives Monster Energy the naming rights to the annual All-Star race held at Charlotte Motor Speedway. Marcus Smith, President and CEO of SMI – the company that owns the track, sent out this statement in a press release following the announcement.

“This is a tremendous announcement for our sport. Monster Energy has been an innovative and groundbreaking marketer across many sports and entertainment platforms and the company’s high-impact approach will be a terrific fit for NASCAR. We look forward to working with them at each of our speedways.”

The logo and title of the series has not been finalized yet, but France assured that they will be announced soon.

