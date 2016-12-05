Najee Garvin wins Conference-USA Freshman of the Week

Another year, another freshman bringing home the honor of Conference-USA Freshman of the Week honors. Najee Garvin, out of Lexington, S.C., brings home the accolade for his production last week in Charlotte’s three victories.

Garvin averaged eight points and four rebounds on the week. Much of his production came off the bench when Charlotte needed that scoring punch. Garvin added ten points and six rebounds against Appalachian State and six points, two rebounds and a block versus James Madison. Then, in the final game of the 49ers homestretch, Garvin got the call to start against Oregon State. Power 5 school aside, Garvin, standing at 6-foot-7, was matched up against a seven-footer and held his own, totaling eight points and four rebounds, including three offensive boards. Also worth mentioning, Garvin shot 71 percent from the floor during the week.

Oh yeah, he made a case for the dunk of the year too.

.@SportsCenter check out Charlotte's Najee Garvin take off vs Oregon State #SCtop10 pic.twitter.com/BMwoYlWhBM — Charlotte Basketball (@49ersBasketball) December 4, 2016

Last season, Jon Davis and Andrien White won Conference-USA Freshman of the Week honors. Both players won the award twice and went on to make the conference All-Freshman team.

The freshman forward is averaging 7 points and 3.7 rebounds per game this season. Garvin came to Charlotte a bit under the radar, but he averaged 27 points and 11 rebounds during his senior season at Moravian Prep Academy. So be it, as Garvin and Quentin Jackson (another true freshman) have come off the bench for Charlotte to be the team’s spark plug.

