MOVIE REVIEW: ‘The Eagle Huntress’ soars

As one of the most visually stunning and emotionally uplifting films of 2016, this unique documentary is as majestic as the eagles it portrays

2016 hasn’t been a particularly great year for much outside of horror films, but two issues have reared their ugly heads the most this year: racism and sexism. In the divisive 2016 presidential election, the discourse behind both of these issues caused a social frenzy in bringing these issues to the forefront after going silent for so long. While racism doesn’t directly play a role in “The Eagle Huntress,” sexism is its main villain. While many developed cultures are finding ways to legitimize and equalize the gap between men and women set by societal gender roles, other cultures still struggle to embrace even the slightest of changes. From the youngest of ages, girls in less-developed cultures are constantly reminded of their inferiority to men, much like Aisholpan at the beginning of this film, the one will develop herself into the majestic Eagle Huntress.

Aisholpan is a 13 year-old girl living in Mongolia with her Kazakh nomad family. Her father is an eagle hunter, prestigious hunters and showmen who use the talents of eagles to catch food and furs for the harsh Mongolian winters. With no sons, Aisholpan’s father plans to train her in the art of eagle hunting, something that has never been done in history. Despite support from her family and friends, Aisholpan is constantly degraded by her elder eagle hunters who say (sometimes to her face) that she is unable to be an eagle hunter simply because she is a girl. Though Aisholpan finds a fuel in this backlash and uses it to train harder and work longer to become everything she believes a true eagle hunter should be.

From the first frame of this film, it’s clear that you are looking at one of the most visually stunning films of the year, something so breathtaking that it’s hard to believe that you’re still watching a documentary. Throughout “The Eagle Huntress,” the entire thing feels far more cinematic than the typical documentary does, with epic music and grandiose, sweeping shots of the desolate Mongolian wilderness that Aisholpan faces with a calm ease. This film is an absolute visual treat, one that is rarely ever matched, whether it be from documentary or narrative. Director Otto Bell and DP Simon Niblett have crafted a crisp, near-perfect looking visual experience, one that would be amplified even further had Sony pushed the film for an IMAX release, but I guess I’m just a dreamer.

Beyond just looking pretty, “The Eagle Huntress” is a film with loads of heart and it very well might be one of the most uplifting films of 2016. Capped off with the message that you truly can do anything, marked beautifully by Sia’s lyrics to “Angel by the Wings” during the end credits for the film, an original song written for the film. There are multiple moments in the film when you’ll want to be cheering in the aisles for this simply heartwarming story of a girl, her eagle and her will to succeed.

If I had a complaint for “The Eagle Huntress,” it would be that for one of the first times, a documentary might actually be too short. Typically, 87 minutes for a documentary is a perfect length, as many documentaries drag a bit more than narrative features, but the sheer cinematic wonder of “The Eagle Huntress” gives room for the film to be longer than it is. Perhaps this could be argued as another compliment, as it means I simply wanted to see more of the film, but I stand by it.

I want Otto Bell to return to “The Eagle Huntress” in about 10 years time to check up a 23 year-old Aisholpan and her life as an eagle hunter. This is a story that screams to go on and will reverberate through Mongolia forever. The fear of the elders is that Aisholpan will set a precedent for girls becoming eagle hunters beside men, despite their “inability,” but I can’t wait to see how Aisholpan changes the face of how girls can achieve their dreams in Mongolia and how this extends beyond just the world of eagle hunting. “The Eagle Huntress” is a gorgeous film with a gorgeous message.

4/5

Directed by: Otto Bell

Narrated by: Daisy Ridley

Runtime: 87 minutes

Rating: G

