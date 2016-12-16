MOVIE REVIEW: ‘Rogue One: A Star Wars Story’ breaks fresh ground in that galaxy far, far away

Simultaneously everything that a 'Star Wars' film should be in essence, while also a completely new and unique experience in its own right

There will be NO SPOILERS in this review, but I will discuss some basic plot points. If you, like me, want to go into the film with little to no knowledge of the plot at all, please stop reading here, go see the film immediately and come back.

A long time ago in a galaxy far, far away…

Despite “Rogue One: A Star Wars Story” (henceforth referred to as “Rogue One”) not opening with the typical opening text crawl like in the mainline films in the “Star Wars” franchise, these words starkly and iconically remind us going into this film exactly what we’re getting into. Looking to pull something similar to that of Marvel Studios, Disney’s venture into Lucasfilm was a risky, yet calculated strategy that had it failed, would’ve sent ripples through the film world like nothing else. Leading up to the December 2015 release of “Star Wars: The Force Awakens,” the world waited in an anticipatory trepidation, wanting to be excited, but scared to be burned again after the prequel trilogy left fans and audiences alike cold. Luckily enough, the success of “Star Wars: The Force Awakens” reinvigorated the life that the blockbuster world needed in its purest form, and then Disney’s reign came forth. The spin-offs began, starting with “Rogue One.”

To do something right is one accomplishment, but to build something off of that thing and still have it be right is a completely different thing altogether. Last month, the world was introduced to “Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them,” the spin-off to the über-successful “Harry Potter” series of films. While I personally liked the film a lot, others felt it to be too hollow and cash-grabby, and even those who did like it, like myself, will be free to admit that it doesn’t touch a single one of the “Harry Potter” films. The mixed (yet still mildly positive) reaction to a spin-off of such a beloved franchise left others waiting for “Rogue One” in yet another anticipatory trepidation, with reports of reshoots plaguing the film’s set.

And once again, here we are, wrong in our doubts.

Set between Episode III and IV, Jyn Erso (Felicity Jones) is a drifter on the run since childhood after escaping the grip of the Empire when her father (Mads Mikkelsen) is forced into designing a new weapon for the Emperor by weapons director Orson Krennic (Ben Mendelsohn). Years later, she is rescued from custody and brought in by the Rebel Alliance after a defector from the Empire (Riz Ahmed) is reported to have delivered a message to Jyn’s former guardian, Saw Gerrera (Forest Whitaker) from her father regarding the state of the new “Death Star.” Offering Jyn her freedom, she agrees to embark on the mission with Rebel intelligence officer Cassian Andor (Diego Luna) and re-programmed Empire droid K-2SO (Alan Tudyk) to find her father and capture the plans for the Death Star.

I found myself incredibly excited for “Rogue One” not because it was another film in the “Star Wars” canon, but because it being a spin-off, the film isn’t forced to abide by the standards and guidelines set by the iconic nature of the mainline “Star Wars” series. Without it being a part of this series, its wiggle room is greatly increased and gives the filmmakers and storytellers the space he needs to truly craft a film that captures the spirit of the “Star Wars” universe, but also to create something entirely new that audiences have never seen before in this world.

Capped by a hilarious PSA from Jones herself, as well as the recent casting of Emilia Clarke in the upcoming Han Solo prequel film, it could be argued that Lucasfilm is making a type of casting pretty, proper British actresses in their “Star Wars” films, and that might be the case, but any fear that Jones’s Jyn would come across as “diet Rey” is completely disproven by Jones’s fiery performance. If anything, Jyn is the “anti-Rey,” a broken character, filled with anger and struggling to find a purpose in doing anything. Not only is this a good way to distance the character from Rey, but it also gives Jones a chance to play a different character than we’re used to seeing her play (ex. the quiet, proper English girl with a soft-spoken voice) and she pulls it off very well.

Another big strong suit of “Rogue One” comes in its vast diversity, not just in the nationalities, colors, creeds of its very diverse cast, but in its unique characters that don’t feel like recycled tropes of older, better characters we’ve seen from earlier Star Wars films. “Rogue One” finds its stride in creating unique characters from the different environments that the film finds itself in, and with “Rogue One” going to so much more different areas than any other “Star Wars” film has done before, this gives way to more memorable characters. My personal favorite? While I did like K-2SO a lot, I have to say that Donnie Yen’s Chirrut Îmwe won my heart by the film’s epic finale.

Director Gareth Edwards, best known for his work on the 2014 reboot of “Godzilla” (which I will defend to my grave), adds a dark, gritty tone to “Rogue One” that makes it the darkest “Star Wars” film to date. The film isn’t filled with as many pretty environments and bright colors we’ve come to expect from the mainline “Star Wars” films, but instead takes on the look of other war films to lead the characters into battle with. This doesn’t feel like some sort of far way space opera, this is a film that is rooted in something deeper and more human-feeling than I expected.

With this whole “standalone” feature that Lucasfilm is employing with these spin-offs, it does take a while for “Rogue One” to truly kick into high gear, but when it does, the film goes from 0 to 100 in a matter of seconds. The first 30 minutes of the film set up the sequence of events that come to follow the film later, but it can be a bit slow sometimes, often cutting to one too many planets for exposition, but once the stage is set, the players take their course in one of the most exciting finales in recent memory.

Yet, this epic and extended finale sequence felt quietly restrained, which actually proved to be in its favor. “Rogue One” is a beautiful film with beautiful visual effects, but it knows its palace as a standalone spin-off and doesn’t ever attempt to go bigger than it needs to be. Much like “Deadpool” earlier this year, “Rogue One” retracts its scale to something a bit smaller than we’ve come to get used to from films in these franchises, but works with them in a way that becomes a part of the film’s DNA.

Having seen the film in IMAX 3D, I was very impressed with the beauty of the film’s 70mm photography on such a massive scale and would kill to be able to see the film on one of the few 70mm IMAX theaters left playing the film in IMAX 2D. As for the 3D aspect, Edwards’s grittier, handheld photography and intimate framing often leaves this format feeling a bit wasted. When the film goes big, it works, but never quite as good as it should, which is shocking since “Star Wars: The Force Awakens” used the 3D format exceedingly well. Though this 3D outcome only is due to the nature of the film itself, not any sort of incompetent stereography. I look forward to seeing the film again in 2D.

Back when “Star Wars: The Force Awakens” came out, I spoke of a moment at the start of the film where the audience erupted into applause like at a concert during the opening crawl, which is still hands down the best and most emotionally overwhelming moment I’ve ever had in a movie theater. While “Rogue One” didn’t start with that sort of bang, it’s final moments, without giving any spoilers, provided me with that same, rare, overwhelming feeling of movie magic that only something in the “Star Wars” series can give me.

“Rogue One” is movie magic, but a much different kind of movie magic than we’ve come to get used to. I would hope it would please the critics of “Star Wars: The Force Awakens” that complained that it was a rehash of Episode IV, as “Rogue One” is an original film all its own, breaking new ground for the future of the brand. It’s not as giddily fun as “Star Wars: The Force Awakens” is, and it feels much less like a cinematic event for a generation, but for what it is and what it signifies, “Rogue One” is a damn good film, with damn good mythology and damn good craft behind it. This is a film created with care, one that revels in being something a bit more bitter than one might expect from a film in the “Star Wars” universe, whether as many audiences warm up to that idea will tell with time. In my eyes, Rogue won.

4.5/5

Directed by: Gareth Edwards

Starring: Felicity Jones, Diego Luna, Ben Mendelsohn, Donnie Yen, Alan Tudyk, James Earl Jones as the voice of Darth Vader, with Jiang Wen, and Forest Whitaker.

Runtime: 134 minutes

Rating: PG-13 for extended sequences of sci-fi violence and action.

Also available in RealD 3D and IMAX 3D.

A Lucasfilm Ltd. production, “Rogue One: A Star Wars Story,” a Gareth Edwards film

Category:Arts and Entertainment, Film