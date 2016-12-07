MOVIE REVIEW: ‘Nocturnal Animals’ is an exercise in brutal style

Bolstered by impressive performances and a uniquely powerful narrative, this is somehow everything and nothing you expect of Tom Ford

Style over substance.

This is a term thrown around film critics like crazy, whether it be to describe something like “Avatar” or something like “Grace of Monaco,” the term is always used to describe a film that succeeds in looking pretty, but falters when anything story-related comes to the table. For any normal director, this is something to be avoided at all costs, as substance over style is always the seemingly appropriate way to go in filmmaking. Luckily, for Tom Ford, he is anything but a normal director. A fashion giant, Ford made waves in the industry as the creative director for Gucci before leaving the brand to start his own brand, eponymously named after himself, and has since become the utmost standard for men’s style. After an initial trepidation, Ford’s debut into film directing, 2009’s “A Single Man” was met with much acclaim, praising the director’s usage of both style and substance to a great degree. When going into his next film, “Nocturnal Animals” seemed to look like just the type of sleek, stylish film we’d come to expect from a fashion designer of his renown.

And it is, half of the time.

As “Nocturnal Animals” begins, we’re treated to one of the more unique opening credits sequences in recent memory, and I don’t mean this as a compliment. Throughout the film, I struggled to comprehend why Ford chose this certain sequence for the opening for any other reason than for shock value. The idea of it makes waves in describing the world out characters inhabit, but I found the execution of showing this to be in poor taste, which is a shame given that the rest of the film following this scene is riveting.

Susan Morrow (Amy Adams) is a gallery director working in Los Angeles. She lives in a beautiful home and is married to a beautiful, rich man, Hutton (Armie Hammer), but grows more cynical with each passing day. Susan receives a manuscript for a novel in the mail from her ex-husband, Edward (Jake Gyllenhaal), dedicated to her. As Susan begins to read the book, she becomes increasingly more disturbed at the violent and dark nature of the book, as well as the parallels she begins to draw in her head with her and Edward’s tumultuous divorce.

While I might not have liked the opening scene of the film at all, it proved that “Nocturnal Animals” at least had balls, balls that continue throughout the film in a brutal and unique manner. This is somehow everything I expected from a thriller by Ford and none of it at all. On one hand, the story on Susan’s end is crisp, vibrant, sleek and stylish, while the world of Edward’s book is gritty, dirty and somehow even darker than Susan’s own life. This way of framing the story was impressive, as I never pegged Ford as a filmmaker with the prowess to pull off both. Ford pulls off style, substance and grit with “Nocturnal Animals” and often times mixes all three with a greatly unsettling effect.

But “Nocturnal Animals” isn’t the film to necessarily leave a typical pit in your stomach. Sure, the film has some deeply horrific moments that are tough to watch, but there’s a certain allure to this darkness, something that keeps Susan reading and we as an audience watching with such a curious intent. We want to know how these two stories intertwine with each other and in what fashion and the film does a great job in twisting these realities into one blood soaked, fucked up braid that eventually flows into one lock.

“Nocturnal Animals” also has balls in how it handles its cast, not only are our main cast like you’ve never seen them before, Ford has the courage to put respected acting veterans in minuscule roles, like Hammer, Michael Sheen, Andrea Riseborough, Armie Hammer, Isla Fisher and Jena Malone. Don’t let anyone tell you that “Nocturnal Animals” has an ensemble cast, because this is the Amy Adams and Jake Gyllenhaal show, but it’s Michael Shannon as the craggly Texas ranger in Edward’s book that steals the show. Like Jeff Bridges in “Hell or High Water,” this archetype is perfectly realized in this respected actor. “Nocturnal Animals” might not put its diverse cast at the forefront, but they all do good work regardless.

As a film by Ford, the film does often times stray into the overzealous, often pretentious world of art-house filmmaking, just like its opening, sometimes the film goes in directions that only makes the film feel a bit more self-important than it often is. But sometimes the film is profound and deep-hitting, engaging the mind in ways that few films have done in 2016. “Nocturnal Animals” is a film to be debated and analyzed, even if everything doesn’t add up to 100%.

“Nocturnal Animals” is an imperfect film, but it’s one that still hit me in my gut in the film’s best moments. At its worst, it’s a pretentious, overly shocking and often times super pretentious film. At its best, it’s a shell-shocking, gritty, beautiful and profound film that screams to be torn apart. This is a new step for Ford and yet one that feels utterly comfortable in its sleek style. The film benefits greatly from its narrative structure and often takes an unnervingly scathing approach to the world of the L.A. elite. This is two films crammed into one and one that works so much more than it doesn’t, even if its missteps are grand.

4/5

Directed by: Tom Ford

Starring: Amy Adams, Jake Gyllenhaal, Michael Shannon, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Isla Fisher, Armie Hammer, Laura Linney, Andrea Riseborough, Michael Sheen.

Runtime: 116 minutes

Rating: R for violence, menace, graphic nudity, and language.

Opening Dec. 9 at select Charlotte-area theaters.

Focus Features presents, in association with Fade to Black Productions, a Fade to Black production, a Tom Ford film, “Nocturnal Animals”

