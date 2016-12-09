MOVIE REVIEW: ‘Miss Sloane’ is one bruiser of a political thriller

Bolstered by one of the best performances of the year in Jessica Chastain, this lobbying thriller hits hard on most all counts

It’s safe to say that the subject matter of this movie isn’t something people really want to see in a film. Lobbying is one of the most scoffed at professions in the book, and yet they remain highly regarded in Washington D.C. and are rewarded with exceedingly high pays. Coming with this comes ethical issues, legal workarounds and shady deals that plague U.S. politics in a sea of greed, pushing the people to the side. It’s also fafe to say that the title character of this film will garner any sympathy as well, as cold, seemingly heartless people don’t catch on with audiences quite as well as the cliché good guy in a bad profession. The Miss Sloane in “Miss Sloane” is not this cliché, she is a lobbyist and one of the best ones.

So tell me why I loved this movie so much?

I think this comes as a bit of surprise for me after its lukewarm reception from early reviews. While I don’t base any of my opinions off other reviews (I gave “Suicide Squad” a decent review, for Christ sake), I can often times see many people’s quips about a film, but not with “Miss Sloane.” Now, “Miss Sloane” isn’t the best film of 2016 by any regard, but the amount that it does well compared to the few things it somewhat stumbles on.

Elizabeth Sloane (Jessica Chastain) is a lobbyist working for a huge company in Washington D.C. She has garnered a reputation for being one of the toughest, iciest lobbyists in the game, always known to win each bill she is tasked with. When her lobbying firm takes on a client in an NRA-like corporation, looking to block a bill requiring universal background checks for firearms, Sloane rejects the offer due to her own personal beliefs. When she is reprimanded for her actions, Sloane takes the challenge of working for the competing firm, looking to pass the bill on gun control and prove her worth to her former and future employers.

Chastain, completely unsurprisingly, does fantastic work as Sloane, proving herself to still being one of the fiercest actresses in the game. There were multiple moments in the film where I found myself genuinely frightened of Sloane in her antics and tactics in getting her job done. She’s not inherently likable, but you immediately respect her, whether it be in recognition of her work ethic or out of fear. Chastain goes a mile a minute in her performance and doesn’t even let any of the down-time scenes keep her off her guard. This is the role that actresses wait for, and Chastain kills it. While Chastain carries this film with a brutal ease, the film is accented by a great ensemble cast including Mark Strong, Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Alison Pill, Michael Stuhlbarg, Jake Lacy, Sam Waterson and John Lithgow. What’s great about this ensemble as opposed to something like “Nocturnal Animals” is that the smaller roles are still given much to do in this piece, ultimately feeling less like a film directly on Chastain’s shoulders, even if it might be.

“Miss Sloane” is an incredibly sleek film that falls by the side of “Steve Jobs” and “Ex Machina” in its almost monochrome environments. The most colorful thing in this film might just be Chastain’s fire red hair, but as for the feeling that the film is supposed to incur from this look, it gives us a deep insight into how D.C. feels. Everything is sterile and bright, yet ultimately bereft of any real well-to-do meaning, much like the politicians and lobbyists that fill it. It’s a beautiful film that captures the sleek, cutting edge feel that the ever growing world of business politics entails. Director John Madden makes a unique U-turn to this aesthetic of filmmaking after such films as “Shakespeare in Love” and “The Best Exotic Marigold Hotel,” known for their lush color palettes and brightly themed looks, “Miss Sloane” is the exact opposite of this, and somehow just as stunning.

Almost shockingly, this is screenwriter Jonathan Perera’s first screenplay ever written and what a strong first showing it is. The screenplay to this is sharp and witty, brutal and deep, while also remaining incredibly engaging. Sure, the film loses a bit of steam in its second act and the third act might be a bit out there for some more serious moviegoers, but the alternate reality in which “Miss Sloane” takes place in certainly calls for some of these things. Even in some of the more ridiculous moments near the end, I still constantly found myself engaged with the story and its characters, as I found the film to embrace its fictional aspect about it to create something that might not happen in our own political reality (though I rule nothing out anymore).

“Miss Sloane” has already received backlash from the public after being deemed “anti-gun” by many people. I can’t argue that “Miss Sloane” carries a bit of an agenda, but I have never watched a political thriller without one. Yet, I found the largest agenda in “Miss Sloane” not to be with the gun control issue, but in the issue of the relationship between lobbyists and politicians in general. Sloane openly embraces dirty tactics to get what she wants, which makes her a fierce competitor, but as the film goes on, she is pushed to find the line in which she draws in her work, reflecting back on all the moral dilemmas she has faced in her line of work in the past and the people affected by them. It’s not a direct statement on political corruption, but it’s one that openly recognizes it in context.

“Miss Sloane” is a sleek, clever and wonderfully acted film that does wonders thanks to one of the best performances of the year from Jessica Chastain (and that’s saying something this year). The film is a nicely structured political thriller on something so present, but often so overlooked. Jason Reitman’s approach to lobbying in 2006’s “Thank You for Smoking” was also an effective look at lobbyists, but approached the subject matter in a different way than “Miss Sloane” did and ultimately makes both of them a worthy double-feature with one another. I might be in the minority who loved this film for all its worth, but it’s hard to argue its merits from any viewpoint. This is a film that found its footing outside the U.S., with funding primarily situated in France, as I could never see this film being funded with stateside money. “Miss Sloane” isn’t a film to be taken lightly, nor is it a film that plays its seriousness outright all the time, but it’s a film that finds movie magic in dirty things and that’s pretty damn impressive.

4.5/5

Directed by: John Madden

Starring: Jessica Chastain, Mark Strong, Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Alison Pill, Michael Stuhlbarg, Jake Lacy, with Christine Baranski, Sam Waterson, and John Lithgow.

Runtime: 132 minutes

Rating: R for language and some sexuality.

Now playing at select Charlotte-area theaters.

EuropaCorp and FilmNation Entertainment present, a EuropaCorp – FilmNation Entertainment – Archery Pictures – France 2 Cinéma production, with the participation of Canal+, Ciné+ and France Télévisions, a film by John Madden, “Miss Sloane”

