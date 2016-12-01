MOVIE REVIEW: ‘Manchester by the Sea’ is a starkly somber drama

Thanks to two stunning performances from Casey Affleck and Lucas Hedges, this Kenneth Lonergan film blows past its initial clichés

This film has been a long time coming.

Much like “The Birth of a Nation,” the buzz for “Manchester by the Sea” has been incredibly palpable ever since its January premiere at the Sundance Film Festival that opened to rave reviews. Since then, the film has constantly been on many people’s Oscar radar leading up to its release two weeks ago in New York and Los Angeles. What’s somewhat shocking is that with these rave reviews comes a story that looks very cliché on paper: a selfish, single man must take care of his troubled nephew after his brother passes away. To me, this sounds like the plot to every other uplifting drama that you would see on AMC on a Wednesday night, something like “Uptown Girls,” “Big Daddy” and almost cut-and-dry from “Raising Helen” and “Life as We Know It.”

Luckily in itself, “Manchester by the Sea” finds ways to bypass these clichés for a very engaging drama.

Lee Chandler (Casey Affleck) is a janitor working in Boston to a very monotonous, depressing life of solitude. One day, Lee receives a call informing him that his brother, Joe (Kyle Chandler) has died of a sudden heart attack, orphaning his 16 year-old son, Patrick (Lucas Hedges). Initially taking care of Patrick in the days following his death, Lee soon find out that Joe’s will specifies Lee as Patrick’s sole guardian, with the understanding that he would relocate from Boston to Manchester-by-the-Sea, Mass. to raise Patrick. Lee soon struggles to come to terms with taking care of a teenager, finding a plan to benefit both him and Patrick, while also coming to terms with the dark past that Manchester holds for him.

As the film progresses, it becomes increasingly more clear how high Affleck’s chances of snatching the Oscar trophy this year is for him. While Lee isn’t a particularly warm and cuddly character, he has a complex backstory that Affleck injects into even the smallest scenes of dialogue. Lee is a broken, deeply troubled man looked upon by society as a failure and a pariah, which heartbreakingly is seen in nearly every scene masterfully. Hedges is nearly Affleck’s match as Patrick, a different take on the troubled teen. As the new world for millennials has turned nearly every teenager into a different version of the typical troubled teen. Patrick isn’t leaps and bounds ahead of the troubled curve, but he has his own unique downfalls that plague every millennial in different ways. The way in which Hedges makes this seemingly ordinary teen unique is fabulously nuanced and sweetly endearing. Other cast members including Michelle Williams as Lee’s ex-wife, Chandler as his brother and Gretchen Mol as Patrick’s troubled mother all put forth very nuanced and heartbreaking performances.

From the sound of it, “Manchester by the Sea” is a dim and somber film with little room for happiness to shine through, which is only partially true. While most of the film is shrouded in snow-covered agony, there are a few scenes of humor that really shine a light on some of the range of many of the actors involved. “Manchester by the Sea” is through and through an actor’s piece, which makes the ability to drop some of the clichés of the script so easily.

What comes with the film that isn’t as moving are a few of the choices that director Kenneth Lonergan make that really cause a disconnect in the film’s initial effectiveness. Certain long scenes of action with no dialogue, questionable character choices and other things often give the film an artsy-fartsy vibe in a few scenes that really took me as an audience member out of the film in a way that I wasn’t a massive fan of. This could pose a problem to a mainstream moviegoer entering the film expecting something like the aforementioned films that “Manchester by the Sea” somewhat replicates. Make no mistake, don’t take the plot and vetting by Amazon make it seem like “Manchester by the Sea” isn’t anything but an art-house film, through and through. This isn’t an issue for those who are okay with that, just know what you’re getting into.

But don’t take this as a deferment, “Manchester by the Sea” is a beautifully crafted film with stunning cinematography, production and costume design, as well as some incredibly effective editing, weaving past and present events through perfectly without ever confusing audience members. On a technical level, as well as the level of an indie film that premiered at Sundance, “Manchester by the Sea” is one of the best of its kind.

“Manchester by the Sea” doesn’t quite live up to its immense hype, but it in no way is even slightly a let-down like “The Birth of a Nation” was. This is a gorgeously crafted film that takes a tired concept and invigorates it with new life thanks to a few darker plot turns and some absolutely stunning performances from the cast, primarily from the glowing, yet broken Affleck, whose melancholy energy is a surprising light in the darkness of this awards season. Kenneth Lonergan’s vision for the film is fully realized in this final product and is complimented greatly by the film’s wonderfully built technical department. “Manchester by the Sea” finds itself being an above-average film while not hitting the insurmountable hype set forth by film journalists at Sundance, all the while still being a moving, beautiful film.

4/5

Directed by: Kenneth Lonergan

Starring: Casey Affleck, Michelle Williams, Kyle Chandler, Gretchen Mol, with Matthew Broderick, and Lucas Hedges.

Runtime: 137 minutes

Rating: R for language throughout and some sexual content.

Now playing exclusively at Regal Manor Twin & Ballantyne Village.

Amazon Studios presents, in association with K Period Media, a Pearl Street Films, The Media Farm, K Period Media, The A| Middleton Project, B Story production, a picture by Kenneth Lonergan, “Manchester by the Sea”

