MOVIE REVIEW: ‘Jackie’ is a fabulously daring biopic

Thanks to its unconventional tone and wondrous performance from Natalie Portman, this biopic stands above the rest of 2016

It’s December, which means Oscar season is in full swing, it being Oscar season, this also means that theaters are filled with biopics hoping to tug at the heartstrings of awards voters to snag awards, most importantly Oscars come February. With films like “The Theory of Everything,” “The Imitation Game,” “12 Years A Slave,” “The King’s Speech” and so on have captivated audiences with their bold storytelling and powerful true stories. Now, after so many, it’s become predictable how these films set themselves up and tell their stories, even down to the certain editing techniques that these films employ, it’s becoming easier and easier to spot these films from a mile away and more and more of these films are paling in comparison in their formula.

And along came “Jackie.”

“Jackie” is a film that doesn’t care that it’s a biopic, it places the film first and the person second in the mix, but in this switch-up, we find a closer connection to the person being detailed without the pretense that comes with so many of these biopics. This is a result of the astute work done by director Pablo Larraín and star Natalie Portman.

Detailing the life of Jacqueline Kennedy immediately following the assassination of her husband, the then president John F. Kennedy, “Jackie” finds its greatest stride in Portman, who gives an Oscar-worthy performance in the role. Unlike so many other biopics, Portman seeks to find a different side to Jackie, one that the cameras never saw and one that extends far beyond her iconic accent and speaking style that Portman handles with ease. Everything about Portman’s performance seems to be done in a light ease, despite the incredibly heavy emotional load placed on her character. This isn’t an easy role, but the way in which Portman handles, not only in final execution, but in theory is astounding.

“Jackie” is a film that takes on the look of the films of the time period, without that sense of strange romanticism that comes with some movies done by others who only seek to find the style in old cinema, not the essence. Shot on 16mm film in a 1.66:1 aspect ratio, “Jackie” is a gritty, singular film that doesn’t mind being ugly when the time calls for it. Don’t let that dissuade you, “Jackie” is an incredibly attractive and unique looking film that feels like a completely realized vision from Larraín, one that could only be taken on by someone uncaring of public opinion, much like Jackie herself.

Beyond just being visually scrumptious and unique, “Jackie” also benefits greatly from its gorgeous, yet wholly unnerving score by Mica Levi. I’ve been greatly anticipating Levi’s return to scoring films after her jarring score to 2014’s “Under the Skin,” which was a completely unconventional, terrifying companion to a shockingly shaking film. Levi’s score to “Jackie” finds itself much less terrifying, but equally as unconventional in its unique beauty. It finds itself perfectly fitting to the film’s unconventional, yet beautiful aesthetic.

“Jackie” also finds a great stride in its screenplay structure by Noah Oppenheim, which bleeds wonderfully into its near perfect editing from Sebastiàn Sepúlveda. “Jackie” isn’t an overly ambitious film, not seeking to cram 50 years of life into a two hour period, only showing what needs to be shown and only saying what needs to be said, accented wonderfully in the sequences where Jackie talks to a journalist following her experiences after her husband’s death, where she dictates what will and will not be written about in the publication.

There’s not much else to be said about “Jackie,” as its merits speak for itself more than anything else, mostly in Portman’s fabulously divine take on the iconic Jacqueline Kennedy. With its step back from focusing on the president himself, “Jackie” finds itself being a wholly singular experience that benefits greatly from its discarding of the typical conventions that bind so many other biopics of its kind. “Jackie” could’ve easily been just like any other biopic out there, but with the daring hand of Larraín guiding it along the way, it shows that even the most covered of genres have life in them if you just find those who are fearless in finding it any way that they can.

4.5/5

Directed by: Pablo Larraín

Starring: Natalie Portman, Peter Sarsgaard, Greta Gerwig, with Billy Crudup, and John Hurt.

Runtime: 100 minutes

Rating: R for some language and brief strong violence.

Now playing exclusively at the Regal Manor Twin and Ballantyne Village.

Fox Searchlight Pictures and LD Entertainment present, in association with Wild Bunch, Fabula, Why Not Productions, Bliss Media, Endemol Shine Studios, a Protozoa production, a Pablo Larraín film, “Jackie”

Category:Arts and Entertainment, Film