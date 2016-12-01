MOVIE REVIEW: ‘Incarnate’ gets an A for effort, C for execution

There's a good film lying in Brad Peyton's exorcism flick, it's just buried underneath a whole bunch of mess

As much as I love horror films, exorcism films have never done it for me really. Sure, I can recognize “The Exorcist” as a culturally important film that examined the role of religion in film and more specifically in horror films, but I was never scared of the film, even as a child. The only actual exorcism movie I can claim to actually like is “The Exorcism of Emily Rose,” a film that could be argued more as a courtroom drama than that of an exorcism horror film, but contains both to satisfy genre nerds. While it could be argued that the films in “The Conjuring” series are exorcism films, I see them more as haunted house flicks more than anything. But just because I don’t particularly like exorcism movies doesn’t mean that audiences don’t, which is why we’re here with yet another exorcism film in “Incarnate.”

Seth Ember (Aaron Eckhart) is an exorcist (though he gives himself the title of “evictor”) trapped in a wheelchair after a car accident that killed his wife and son. Ember has the power to enter the mind of the possessed and destroy the demon from the inside out. Growing lethargic and cynical, he agrees to take on a case of a possessed little boy (David Mazouz) after he discovers that the same demon that drove the car that killed his family is possessing him. With the help of his team (Keir O’Donnell and Emily Jackson), a representative of The Vatican (Catalina Sandino Moreno) and the boy’s mother (Carice Van Houten), they must save the boy and destroy the demon once and for all.

“Incarnate” is a film that gets an A for effort and idea, but a C for execution. The scenes that take place inside the minds of the possessed that he deals with are actually some of the best scenes in the film, playing with the perspective of reality nicely and subtly enough that it doesn’t constitute as overkill. But the problems of “Incarnate” come when Ember finds himself out of the dream. From the start, it’s clear that the screenplay for the film has no problem having inane dialogue and it almost revels in it at a point. The film’s dialogue is clunky and sometimes laughable in how not clever it actually ends up being.

I’m not really sure why Hollywood keeps trying to push these edgy roles on Eckhart, but it’s not working. While the supporting cast of “Incarnate” does a solid job with their roles, Eckhart struggles to muster up anything beyond glorified camp. Placing a pretty-boy actress in a wheelchair with a bad wig and a scowl doesn’t constitute a performance, not does it make Ember a believable protagonist. Had someone more rough and tumble like Michael Fassbender or Jeremy Renner in the role, maybe we could’ve gotten past some of the more ridiculous elements of the character, though that’s a pipe dream and a half.

Other supporting players like Moreno and Van Houten actually do a nice job rounding out their characters beyond simple caricatures. Van Houten, most known for her take on “Game of Thrones” is a believable and likable mother figure that grounds the film in an emotional hold. Moreno signifies the stronger of the two female characters, actually standing a match to Ember, but sometimes her character isn’t given the amount of screen time that Moreno is demanding from it.

“Incarnate” is a surprisingly likable film underneath all the trash that piles down upon it, as its idea isn’t a particularly bad one in theory. Sure, it’s not a completely straight-faced plot, but it doesn’t have to be to work, as other films like “The Cabin in the Woods” and “The Visit” play with ridiculous plot-lines and still end up making a thrilling horror film. What’s strange about “Incarnate” is that it’s not scary, but not from a failure of scares, but a simple apathy towards them. “Incarnate” didn’t try to be inherently scary, it didn’t bear down on jump scares or horror tropes, it just was its own thing that never amounted to anything scary. I can’t tell if I can fault the film on that if it never seemed to place that as any sort of importance.

Shot before his 2015 blockbuster hit “San Andreas,” director Brad Peyton works in almost the exact opposite of financial climate. While “San Andreas” had a budget of over $110 million, “Incarnate” was shot on only a budget of $5 million. While many of the budget constraints are apparent in certain scenes, I can’t lie in saying that I dug the impactful style of “Incarnate.” It was bold and sharp, with a certain flair to it that felt classier than any film of this caliber should be. Then a character would open their mouth and take this classy feeling right back down to the mess we came to expect from a low-budget exorcism film.

“Incarnate” is a tale of two movies. On one hand, the film is an interesting take on a tired genre, with a distinct visual style that I dug and some strong supporting performances that stuck out, but unfortunately the film is weighed down heavily by a poorly crafted screenplay, some cheap visual effects and a painfully awkward lead performance from Eckhart. This became disheartening very quickly when I realized that “Incarnate” was not the shitty atrocity I went in expecting, but a decent film struggling to break through the cracks of cliché horror film dreck.

2.5/5

Directed by: Brad Peyton

Starring: Aaron Eckhart, Carice Van Houten, Catalina Sandino Moreno, David Mazouz, Keir O’Donnell, Matt Nable, John Pirruccello, Ashley Jackson.

Runtime: 91 minutes

Rating: PG-13 for intense sequences of horror violence, terror, disturbing images, brief strong language, sensuality and thematic elements.

High Top Releasing and BH Tilt present, in association with IM Global/Blumhouse/WWE Studios, a Deep Underground Films production, “Incarnate,” a Brad Peyton film

Category:Arts and Entertainment, Film