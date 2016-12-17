MOVIE REVIEW: ‘Collateral Beauty’ is some collateral booty

Despite an all-star cast, this Will Smith tearjerker is a misleading, cheesy and frankly mean-spirited film

Tearjerkers aren’t a foreign concept to Will Smith, with other films like “The Pursuit of Happyness” and “Seven Pounds” grabbing audiences by their tear ducts and squeezing them for all its worth. While “The Pursuit of Happyness” scored solid reviews, an Oscar nomination for Smith and launched the career of his son, Jaden Smith, “Seven Pounds” was lambasted by critics for being an overtly sad, manipulative movie with no payoff. Leading into Christmas 2016, Smith returns to the sub-genre in “Collateral Beauty,” a film that sports an all-star cast beside Smith to give audiences not interested in “Rogue One: A Star Wars Story” something to see.

The good news? There are other good films out right now, so you don’t have to see “Collateral Beauty”

As I lead into explaining the plot, it should be worth noting that the plot that the trailer shows and the plot of the actual film are two completely different things. This in itself is a detriment to the film from the start, as the actual plot turns “Collateral Beauty” into something much less touching and much more infuriating. If you think me disclosing the actual plot of the film is a spoiler (and it might sound like one, despite it being very clearly established at the start of the film), read no further.

Howard (Smith) is a successful ad executive living in New York City. Ever since the death of his six year-old daughter, he has been nearly catatonic, neglecting his friends, family and his ad agency, which is heading into disarray. His closest friends, who also happen to work at the ad agency (Edward Norton, Michael Peña and Kate Winslet) decide to do something about it when the possibility of the ad agency going bankrupt and leaving them all unemployed becomes a near reality. After finding a small theatre company in the city, they decide to hire three actors (Helen Mirren, Keira Knightley and Jacob Latimore) to pose as the intangible beings of death, love and time (to whom Howard writes letters to) and to speak to Howard about his loss. Yet, instead of doing this to forward Howard’s grieving process, they do it so a hired private investigator can film the interactions and digitally remove the actors from the video, making Howard seem mentally incompetent to the board of trustees to run the ad agency into the ground any further, saving their jobs.

Did you follow that? Because I assure you, it is as ridiculous as it sounds. This goes against the trailers insinuation that Mirren, Knightley and Latimore actually were the embodiments of death, love and time. Not only that, but it takes these “caring” friends and turns them into manipulative, unlikeable and incredibly selfish people who decide to oust their grieving friend for the sake of their jobs rather than seek professional help. This doesn’t excuse Howard from blame, though, as his behavior is almost nearly as selfish, refusing to function as a normal human being nearly three years after his daughter’s death, while bringing the whole system that he and hid friends built down with him, rather than gracefully step aside from it. If anything, there are only two truly likable characters in the film, Mirren’s Brigitte, a quirky and cliché actress, and Naomie Harris’s Madeleine, a grief counselor who actually finds time to show true compassion to Howard in his time of need.

There was a glimmer of a good idea in “Collateral Beauty,” had the film stuck with what the trailer had promised in its fantastical premise, but the film divulges into selfish antics and cheesy plot devices to get the film moving. Beyond this, the screenplay to the film not only is ineptly written from a dialogue standpoint (and I assure you, the dialogue is very, very bad), but the actual plot to this film makes no sense whatsoever. How anyone could come up with the idea to hire actors to portray intangible objects to somehow make their friend seem crazy and use advanced video editing techniques to remove entire people from iPhone videos is beyond me. Yet, the way in which the film progresses this plot is even more insane, in ways that I simply cannot describe.

But does this matter? As long as it can make audiences cry, that’s all that it set out to do, right? Wrong. With this plot, it becomes incredibly difficult to inspire any sort of sympathy for any of these characters, even Howard. It might’ve been easier to bring forth tears if we were able to see what Howard lost, but we only ever hear of Howard’s daughter, never see her and the joy she inspired in Howard. With this, we never know where Howard truly fell from, making him a pretty cold character in terms of emotion, and leaving audience members cold as well, when the one thing people came here to do was to cry.

On top of that, with its great cast and talented director in David Frankel (“The Devil Wears Prada”), this makes “Collateral Beauty” completely incapable of falling down into the “so bad, it’s good” range of filmmaking. This film isn’t the enjoyable kind of bad that you can go out and get some drinks with friends and laugh at, this is a special kind of depressing bad that can only come about when a cast this talented and relevant can find themselves in something this contrived and slow. At 97 minutes, “Collateral Beauty” is a short film, but you wouldn’t think it, as the film drags from the very start like a dog with two paralyzed back legs.

I don’t think there’s much more I can really say about “Collateral Beauty” that hasn’t already been said by me and many others. This is a film that not only misleads the audience in its trailer into a film that doesn’t exist, but it also features one of the most mean-spirited plots in recent memory and presents it to the audience as a sweet, touching drama. Then again, I can’t imagine a film about three people who pay three actors $20,000 each to help oust their grieving friend from his job to save their asses would sell too well. Tie this up with some third-act twists that completely devalue the already low-brow schtick that led up to that point, twists that also make no sense whatsoever and make “Collateral Beauty” into even more of a mess than it was before that, which is a feat. The all-star cast tries its best with that it has, but “Collateral Beauty” is a completely ugly film with unlikable characters and a completely heinous, unbelievable and downright malicious movie in sheep’s clothing.

1/5

Directed by: David Frankel

Starring: Will Smith, Edward Norton, Keira Knightley, Michael Peña, Naomie Harris, Jacob Latimore, with Kate Winslet, and Helen Mirren.

Runtime: 97 minutes

Rating: PG-13 for thematic elements and brief strong language.

New Line Cinema presents, in association with Village Roadshow Pictures, an Anonymous Content/an Overbrook Entertainment production, a Palmstar Media and Likely Story production, a David Frankel film, “Collateral Beauty”

Category:Arts and Entertainment, Film