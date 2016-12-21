MOVIE REVIEW: ‘Assassin’s Creed’ is a competent, if still underwhelming video game adaption

Despite being well-made, the amount of potential involved and the finished product of this film don't quite match up

For once, I can actually comment on an adaption of a video game. Unlike “Warcraft,” I actually played some of the games that “Assassin’s Creed” were based on, not all of them, but enough to get the general gist of the series’s tone and style. Yet, as always, adaptions like this always come with a layer of intense trepidation, as video game movies that are good are some of the rarest films to come by (in my opinion, the only legitimately good one is “Silent Hill,” though the “Resident Evil” series holds a lot of dumb fun). After “Warcraft” disappointed audiences in June, it seemed that “Assassin’s Creed” was the last ditch hope for this dying sub-genre, but things looked up with “Macbeth” director Justin Kurzel behind the camera, as well as an incredibly accomplished cast in front of the camera, “Assassin’s Creed” might just be the one to break the curse.

It’s not there yet, but if the quality can stay on the rise, this sub-genre could be saved with the right adaption.

Callum Lynch (Michael Fassbender) is an inmate set up for execution by the state of Texas. Though, he finds himself awoken after his execution by Dr. Sofia Rikkin (Marion Cotillard), the leading scientist of the Animus Project at Abstergo Corporation, a multi-billion dollar company based in Madrid. Rikkin needs Lynch to enter the Animus, a machine that connects the consciousness of Lynch to that of his ancestor Aguilar de Nerha, an assassin working in Spain in 1492. Rikkin needs Aguilar’s memories to locate the Apple of Eden, an artifact that holds the power of human free will, in her attempt to eradicate violence in the world.

“Assassin’s Creed” isn’t a bad film, but it is wholly underwhelming as an adaption of the stunning video game series. This lies in the choice to place most of the film outside of the Animus, in the walls of Abstergo. While these scenes are infinitely more interesting than they are in the video game, the meat of the series lies in the different times of where the Animus takes our protagonist. In the film, Lynch only enters the Animus four times for fairly short bursts of time, leaving the audience with only a sliver of how cool the games can be.

Fassbender is fine as Lynch, but it’s far from his best work. I found Lynch to be in a very similar vein to Fassbender’s performances as Erik Lensherr in the X-Men series of films, as a very brooding, troubled man that uses his aggression in a strange twist of power. It’s well-done, even if it does mirror a better character. Cotillard, while also not putting forth her best work, does give the best performance in “Assassin’s Creed” as Rikkin. Cotillard has a great power of playing very layered anti-heroes, as shown in “The Dark Knight Rises,” “Inception,” “Allied” and now “Assassin’s Creed.” Cotillard does a fabulous job at always getting across the inner conflict of her characters that wouldn’t be seen by any other actress, making Rikkin a more interesting character than Lynch ends up being.

“Assassin’s Creed” is also littered with performances from other big name actors that you wouldn’t expect to see in a video game adaption such as this, including Jeremy Irons, Brendan Gleeson, Michael K. Williams, Charlotte Rampling and Essie Davis, each of which deliver effective, if somewhat wasted performances.

Director Justin Kurzel does a fine job at making “Assassin’s Creed” look ruggedly pretty, in the same way he made “Macbeth” do the same. Unlike “Macbeth,” Kurzel does dive into some pretty heavy CGI scenes that often times look stunning, while other times looking a bit too cartoonish for its own good. Though, Kurzel finds a stride in making two different looking films and flushing them together as seamlessly as he can. The combat sequences in the film are clear and often times stunning to watch, with the brief bits of actual assassin work reflecting that of how cool the game is.

I will give credit to “Assassin’s Creed” for actually having the scenes set in the Animus be spoken in not only Spanish, but the correct dialect of Spanish for the area. For as many films that add simple British accents over a foreign landscape to justify its “foreign nature,” I do applaud “Assassin’s Creed” for taking the time to make its world feel a bit more authentic.

Yet, “Assassin’s Creed” makes a fatal mistake in its DNA that hurts the film quite a bit. Each “Assassin’s Creed” game is rated M (for “Mature), as its violence does push the game to some often times gruesome heights. Never does the game feel exploitative, but the job of an assassin does take you to some M-rated territory. The film, however, settles right into a PG-13 rating with no shame, often times making the combat sequences, however stunning, a bit hollow compared to what fans of the game would expect from an “Assassin’s Creed” movie.

Beyond that, the story in “Assassin’s Creed” doesn’t make a whole lot of sense, as it tries to cram quite a bit of story into a film that runs under two hours long. Had “Assassin’s Creed” taken its time like the games did in establishing its universe, perhaps the film would’ve been more effective in its storytelling. Even if “Assassin’s Creed” had been about 20 minutes longer to further space out the film and make it feel less rushed and cluttered, that would’ve done the film some good.

Being so stunning, “Assassin’s Creed” is surprisingly not as effective in 3D as a film like this should be. There’s a decent amount of depth in the film, but never does it feel like it’s doing anything substantial beyond adding a few pop-up book layers behind the characters and darkening the already dark film.

“Assassin’s Creed” is no “Warcraft,” as I didn’t find myself physically angry at the film and I actually wouldn’t mind if the film decided to make a sequel, but the film still suffers from flaws that are often too great to fully recover from. The acting is fine and the direction is clear and concise, but we’re left with a film that feels only like a shell of what a real “Assassin’s Creed” movie should be. With a cast, crew and producers like this, even a video game adaption shouldn’t escape their hands like this. This is a bloodless, talky, sometimes cheesy and neutered adaption of something that could’ve bore real teeth had it taken its time and fleshed out something a bit less manufactured.

2.5/5

Directed by: Justin Kurzel

Starring: Michael Fassbender, Marion Cotillard, Jeremy Irons, Brendan Gleeson, Charlotte Rampling, Michael K. Williams.

Runtime: 115 minutes

Rating: PG-13 for intense sequences of violence and action, thematic elements and brief strong language.

Also available in RealD 3D.

Regency Enterprises and Ubisoft Entertainment present, a New Regency, Ubisoft Motion Pictures, DMC Film, Kennedy/Marshall Company production, “Assassin’s Creed”

Category:Arts and Entertainment, Film