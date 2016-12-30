JC Washington transferring from Charlotte

Charlotte 49ers head coach Mark Price announced today that junior forward JC Washington is transferring.

Although there has not been any indication to where he will transfer, the news comes as a big blow to a Charlotte team that has used the Trinity Valley Community College transfer to help rebound the ball, averaging 4.3 a game (second on team). Washington also averaged 4.3 points per game in his first and only season with the program.

Washington started eight of the nine games that he played in, missing a couple games due to concussion like symptoms. In Charlotte’s last game against Maryland, Washington did not see the floor, as Benas Griciunas got the start instead and racked up 12 points in 27 minutes.

With the move, this will be Washington’s fourth destination in college, as he started out his collegiate career at the University of Houston.

The 49ers open up Conference USA play with a home game against North Texas on Dec. 31 at Noon after a 11-day break from the hardwood.

