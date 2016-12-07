Humans of UNC Charlotte: Meet TJ Vlahos and Corbin Wilson

December 7, 2016
Photo By Angie Baquedano

Photo By Angie Baquedano

“My favorite thing about the holidays is all the decorations that get put up, everything looks so nice. I didn’t really ask for anything for Christmas just because I feel like I don’t really need anything, nothing’s a necessity. I hope it snows. I would really like to get some snow, I have family flying in from greece so I would like it to snow.” – TJ Vlahos

“My favorite thing about the holidays is family coming together and the presents. I have no idea what I want, well honestly at this point all I want is money. I also really want it to snow I think that would be nice.” – Corbin Wilson

Angie Baquedano is the Niner Times Assistant Lifestyle Editor and a Junior at UNC Charlotte pursuing an English with a concentration in Creative Writing and a Communications with a concentration in Public Relations double Major. She is also a Journalism Minor and loves to write and travel so much that she has made a pact with herself to go as far and wide as her legs (and wallet) will take her and to document all her adventures.

