Humans of UNC Charlotte: Meet TJ Vlahos and Corbin Wilson

“My favorite thing about the holidays is all the decorations that get put up, everything looks so nice. I didn’t really ask for anything for Christmas just because I feel like I don’t really need anything, nothing’s a necessity. I hope it snows. I would really like to get some snow, I have family flying in from greece so I would like it to snow.” – TJ Vlahos

“My favorite thing about the holidays is family coming together and the presents. I have no idea what I want, well honestly at this point all I want is money. I also really want it to snow I think that would be nice.” – Corbin Wilson

