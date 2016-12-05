Graduate School launches third year of veteran assistantships

Three military veterans awarded assistantships, upholding UNC Charlotte’s historical values

This year, three military veterans will be selected to receive assistantships for a graduate education with funding from the Graduate School.

This funding, valued at $36,000 for master’s degree candidates and $45,000 for doctoral students, requires recipients to engage in tasks such as pursuing research under the guidance of a faculty member or working as a teacher’s assistant.

Students must be accepted into a graduate program and nominated by their Graduate Program Director in order to qualify for the program. The assistantships provide funding for resident tuition support and health insurance for two academic years, both for master’s students and doctoral students.

UNC Charlotte was founded immediately after World War II to serve returning veterans with the rising demands for education. Built under this platform, the school has grown to become a large research-intensive institution.

By creating this program in support of optimal educational opportunities for veterans, the Graduate School continues to embody the traditional and historical values of UNC Charlotte as a school established for veterans.

Dean Tom Reynolds of the Graduate School, a U.S. Navy veteran of the Vietnam War, believes in the noble value of military veterans to the UNC Charlotte community.

“These are students that are engaged, on time and are motivated, so I want to try to provide an opportunity to help them in different ways,” he said.

In addition to their academic endeavors and their participation in teaching assistant and research positions, the recipients of the program also take part in resources that help other students on campus, including other veterans.

“We’re getting the second year students together to provide mentoring for other veterans on campus through the Center for Graduate Life and other various professional development programs,” Dean Reynolds said.

The well-rounded nature of the assistantships’ funding through work and campus contribution was rooted in the veterans’ outlook on education.

According to Reynolds, veterans exceptionally recognize the value of their education and the value of the funding, so they seek to make the program a meaningful pursuit.

“We interviewed some veterans about what kind of funding they would like, and they were not receptive to the concept of doing a scholarship,” Dean Reynolds said. “They felt like it was unfair to just take money and didn’t want to feel like they were receiving money for nothing. So we made it an assistantship where they could be TA’s or do research.”

The outreach and support for veterans is an integral part of UNC Charlotte’s community and the assistantship program is expected to grow substantially in the following years.

The invaluable contribution of veterans to the University, both academically and culturally, makes it a worthwhile undertaking for the Graduate School.

“I want to make sure its endowed and has sufficient funding so that the program can continue to grow and do the great work it has been doing,” Dean Reynolds said.

