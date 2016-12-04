Gaming Roundup: December 2016

With the year coming to a close, 2016 still has some good offerings in store for the month of December.

“Super Mario Maker” – Dec. 2 for 3DS

After a well-received outing on the Wii U, “Super Mario Maker” is now making its way to the 3DS. The game features the same creation tools, 100 lives mode and the ability to switch between past Mario games art styles, though lacks the ability to share courses you’ve created online. The only way to share courses is through the 3DS’s StreetPass feature, which connects with other 3DS owners that you walk by while the hand-held is in sleep mode. This seriously hinders the main function of the game, sharing courses with the world and will likely backfire in Nintendo’s face, who have had a number of blunders when it comes to online play. While Nintendo will still have its many official courses, it will be interesting to see just how well the game is received by fans. Players can begin creating their own Mario levels on the go when the game releases for the 3DS on December 2.

“The Last Guardian” – Dec. 6 for PS4

It’s been a long time coming for “The Last Guardian,” originally being set as a PS3 exclusive when it was first announced at E3 in 2009. Coming from the developers behind “Shadow of the Colossus,” the game follows a young boy and his part-dog/part-bird companion named Trico as both try to escape their unknown pursuers. The game-play has players in control of the young boy, where he has to complete puzzles and platforming obstacles with the help of Trico, who is more difficult to control than your typical sidekick in games. PS4 owners will finally have the chance to try out ‘The Last Guardian” and see if the wait was worth it when the game releases on December 6.

“Dead Rising 4” – Dec. 6 for Xbox One and PC

“Dead Rising” returns this year and puts players back in the control of Frank West, the protagonist of the first two titles in the series. The game-play is centered around fighting off waves of zombies with a multitude of wacky weapon combinations, all set in a big open-world to explore. The game is set to be an Xbox One and PC exclusive for one year, then PS4 players will have a chance to get their hands on the game. With the game taking place during Christmas, it seems to be a perfect game for the winter break when it releases on December 6.

“Super Mario Run” – Dec. 15 for iOS

Nintendo has already begun their foray into the mobile market with games like “Miitomo” and “Pokemon Go,” now Mario gets his chance on mobile devices. The game follows Mario’s typical platforming style but in the form of an endless runner which seems to be a nice fit. Nintendo is also charging $10 for the app which is unusual for the mobile market, but also forgoes the free-to-play model of micro-transactions and ads thankfully. “Super Mario Run” will release for iOS devices on December 15 and sometime in 2017 for Android users.

“The Walking Dead: A New Frontier” – Dec. 20 for PS4, PS3, Xbox One, Xbox 360, PC, iOS and Android

Fans of Telltale’s “The Walking Dead” finally have a release date for season three of the game. “The Walking Dead: A New Frontier” will pick up a few years after season 2, playing as Clementine who has settled in with a new group of survivors and has grown up a lot since we last saw her. Players will also get a chance to play as a new character named Javier, who appears in the trailer below. For newcomers, the game-play follows a more point-and-click adventure with more focus being put on story and character development. Players who have switched consoles will be able to import their saves or pick the key choices they made in previous seasons right before the game starts. The game will follow the typical 5 episode season, with both episodes one and two being released on December 20.

