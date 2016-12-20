GAMING REVIEW: ‘Batman: The Telltale Series’ – ‘City of Light’

Although the season finale of "Batman: The Telltale Series" fails to reach the heights of earlier episodes, it still wraps up what has been a great season in a satisfying way.

Warning: Spoilers for Episodes 1-4 of “Batman: The Telltale Series” follow.

From the very beginning, “City of Light” fails to bring the same excitement that early episodes brought along with them. The very first scene is rushed and only serves to let Gordon take on the title of commissioner of the GCPD. While the voice acting and fight scenes are good as always, Telltale fails to capitalize on the great storytelling we’ve gotten up until now.

After capturing either Oswald or Harvey, Bruce begins his final hunt for Lady Arkham A.K.A Vicki Vale right after she kidnaps one of Bruce’s closest allies. The final confrontation leads Bruce back to Arkham Asylum and contains one of the best fight sequences of the season.

The voice acting is really what carries this episode in some scenes, specifically Bruce and Selina’s final meetup. While the writing was a bit bland, Troy Baker and Laura Bailey shine in the scene thanks to the great chemistry between the two. As a side note, Troy as Bruce Wayne has been tremendous at playing the billionaire playboy this season and overall the season has had great voice acting all around. I also finally found myself sold on Anthony Ingruber as the Joker despite his small screen-time, though now at the season’s end, it’s clear his introduction only serves to set up season two of the show, and given Telltale’s track record it will most likely be a long time before we see it come to fruition. I’ve stated it in previous reviews, but Jason Spisak’s fresh take on Oswald Cobblepot and Travis Willingham’s ability to express Harvey Dent’s Two-Face personality was a highlight of the series for me.

The finale ran well on my PC, but from what I have read online, the console versions have poor frame rate in certain scenes, as well as a few other minor glitches. One of these glitches eerily causes a characters model to disappear except for their mouth and eyes, similar to a glitch in Assassin’s Creed Unity.

While the episode doesn’t quite live up to its preceding episodes, “City of Light” delivers a solid finale that primarily continues the trend of making Batman the figure we want him to be. While there were a few missteps in this finale, I am still excited for what’s in store for a possible season two, even though Telltale’s “The Walking Dead” is the only series to receive a second season thus far. Before the season began, I was a bit concerned why we needed another Batman game after coming off of a stellar trilogy with the “Batman Arkham” games, but Telltale was able to distinguish the series from such a stellar set of games thanks to changing the way we perceive the already established Batman canon and allowing us to shape Batman early on in his vigilante career. As Alfred says towards the end of the episode, we get to choose whether the mask for Bruce is his billionaire persona or when he is protecting the streets of Gotham as Batman. In the end, “Batman: The Telltale Series” has been a pleasure to play through and only has a few poor writing choices near its climax and technical issues holding it back from being one of my favorites of the year.

