Former Secretary of Defense Chuck Hagel speaks at UNC Charlotte

Former Secretary of Defense speaks in Atkins Library on foreign policy, predictions for future administration

The Office of International Programs welcomed former Secretary of Defense Chuck Hagel to speak to UNC Charlotte students, faculty and staff about his perspective on foreign policy, international security and the United States’ role on the global scale after the 2016 presidential election Dec. 1.

Hagel, who is a registered Republican, believes a lack of bipartisanship is why the U.S. had the election it did. He noted that despite this, he has confidence America is capable of undergoing political realignment.

“Democracies do that, that’s one of our strengths: we can self-correct without revolution. It is imperfect but it works really well,” Hagel said.

Hagel also discussed that a lack of bipartisanship is a byproduct of the American people having lost confidence in their institutions. Polls taken in the past few years show that journalism ranks right at the bottom of institutions that Americans have lost confidence in.

“The only one that does not rank at the bottom is the military. Nearly 70-80 percent of people have confidence and trust in it,” said Hagel. “Every other institution is at the bottom. However, again, we have some opportunities to get realigned.”

In describing what he believes to be the quintessential form of bipartisanship, Hagel alluded to the coalitions of common interest after World War II in which we built the United Nations, International Monetary Fund, World Bank and other major institutions, all of which were predicated on the best interests of the people despite ideological differences.

“If we don’t start building a platform of consensus, we’ll never solve the rest of the problems and wind up in World War III,” Hagel said. “In a sophisticated technological age, no one would win. Emerging countries are becoming stronger, there is a diffusion of economic power that the world has never seen.”

Hagel explained that Americans are always adapting and adjusting and they must do that to stay relevant on a geopolitical scale. Given this, he advocates the United States’ continuation of building alliances and relationships so that it does not have to carry all of the burden as a country. He referenced the U.S.’ involvement in North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) as an anecdote to demonstrate this.

He pointed out that though he believes NATO helps make us more relevant and creates pacific power, Trump has challenged NATO countries into taking more action in order to make it more effective.

“25 out of 28 of the nations in NATO are not complying with one of the basic charters of membership in NATO and that’s 2 percent of your GDP that goes to your own nation,” said Hagel. “One of those nations is Estonia. Not a lot of revenue coming in from there.”

Secretary Hagel argued that listening to one another is the most basic and critical constant in politics, but institutions tend to make it complicated for the society.

“In politics, we let absolutism seep into politics where we now have divisions,” he said. “Therefore, the Department of Defense and other big departments are not able to plan, resulting in a loss of productivity.”

Branching off of this, Hagel applied this to the 2016 election, expressing that this is why Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton did not win the presidency.

“She represented the status quo, everything America was fed up with,” he said.

Hagel also mentioned that the press has been irresponsible with the gravity in which it has hyperbolized Trump’s platform.

“He won’t be nearly as strident as anybody has guessed,” he said. “We’re not going to pull out of NATO or anything like that. Congress has a lot of power.”

All things considered, Hagel said he is optimistic about the future of the Trump Administration.

“With our system, he did win, and no recount will reverse that,” he said. “We owe him the opportunity to form his government and where he wants to take this country.”

Christina Sanchez, Associate Director of International Programs, appreciated Hagel’s candidness and forthright nature in providing a balanced and realistic perspective on where this country currently stands.

“Quite poignantly, it ended on a discussion about finances and our viability as a nation to maintain security based on how trustworthy we are,” said Sanchez. “It shed a light on how our fiscal responsibilities plays a role in that leverage.”

Student Assistant Elizabeth Prothero, who worked the event, said that she thought it was great to see people interacting with politics in the collegiate community.

“The talk made me understand more about the positions given to our political leaders and learn more about different political views because it’s a part of our everyday life,” said Prothero.

Hagel mentioned that his position as Secretary of Defense was challenging given the muddled nature of uncontrollable factors in foreign policy. However, the gratifying aspects of the position ultimately makes it worthwhile for him.

“I was privileged to work with magnificent men and women and their families that give so much to this country and ask for so little in return,” Hagel said. “To see that kind of dedication and service–that’s what really sustained me.”

Category:Campus, News