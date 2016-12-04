Fine Singing, Fine People

The Finer Niners Perform at After Hours

The Finer Niners, the only a cappella group at The University of North Carolina at Charlotte, took the stage wearing formal attire after an introduction by Rachel Burrow, a sophomore.

The pieces they sang included recent hits such as “Closer,” originally by The Chainsmokers featuring Halsey, as well as “Uptown Funk,” originally by Mark Ronson featuring Bruno Mars. The first song they sang was “Closer,” which immediately got the crowd hyped up and awarded The Finer Niners with a tremendous amount of applause. The next song was “Hold My Hand,” originally by Jess Glynne, this is another recent hit song and the entirety of The Finer Niners seemed to really enjoy singing this piece as well. It was a nice upbeat song and I think the lyrics are relatable around finals “Just put your arms around me, tell me everything is going to be okay.” “I See Fire” originally by Ed Sheeran was an excellent piece, slowing down the pace some. The pace was picked up a little bit again with “Love On Top,” originally by Beyoncé, and it was very noticeable just how happy all of the singers were. The Pentatonix cover of “White Winter Hymnal,” originally by Fleet Foxes, was an excellent piece to include and really reminded the listener of winter and gave a very nice feel. The Finer Niners did a particularly excellent job singing this piece and it was my favorite piece of the night even though “Closer” has been one of my favorite songs to listen to as of late.

“Uptown Funk,” originally by Mark Ronson featuring Bruno Mars was the best crowd pleaser of the night. The crowd was extremely excited for this piece, and they were not disappointed. The next piece was “Heartbreak Medley,” which was a medley of seven different songs and really varied the pace.

“Send My Love,” originally by Adele, was another big crowd pleaser and once again the singers simply looked happy, as well as the crowd. This song had a particularly nice sound to it and even though the lyrics could be taken as sad, this was one of my favorite pieces The Finer Niners did in the concert.

The next, and second to last, piece was a mashup of “Blank Space,” originally by Taylor Swift and “Bleeding Love,” originally by Leona Lewis. This song was very good and was also one of my favorites. The singing was superb and the mashup was very interesting as well.

The final piece was “Winter Wonderland / Don’t Worry Be Happy” originally by Pentatonix featuring Tori Kelly. This song made me feel happy and made me remember my childhood and the mix of those emotions and the great singing left me feeling incredibly cheerful and supremely hopeful for a White Christmas. The final piece was a fantastic song for the season and left the crowd off with a cheery holiday spirit.

This was the last concert by The Finer Niners for this semester and it was a fantastic end to the semester. For more information about The Finer Niners, please visit http://www.thefinerniners.com.

