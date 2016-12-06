Dara Pearson: Role player extraordinaire

After a stellar high school career, freshman Dara Pearson makes an impact from the bench

Last season, the 6-foot-3 forward was looking on from the bench, watching her teammates work hard on the court while she sat out the season as a redshirt. This season, Dara Pearson has had her name called numerous times from head coach Cara Consuegra, providing great minutes off the bench on offense and defense.

“Dara has been tremendous all season long for us,” coach Consuegra said. “She’s been a great spark off the bench and what I keep saying is the thing about Dara is that she plays her role. She does what she needs to do and that’s why she’s been so successful. We need her to play great defense and to rebound; also, finish off put backs off rebounds and take shots she needs to be taking around the rim. Because of that, she’s really thriving and giving us that great spark off the bench, which is badly needed.”

Acting as a role player is not a new character for Pearson to play. The redshirt freshman from Hampton, Virginia, acted as a role player early in high school, playing behind multiple Division I athletes. With most role players being known for scoring less than 10 points and just providing quality minutes on offense and defense, Pearson took matters into her own hands in one game her sophomore season.

In a game against Denbigh, she scored 43 points and grabbed 16 rebounds. In three quarters. Yes, you read that right. Asked why she didn’t play the fourth quarter, Pearson laughed and said, “My coach didn’t want to play me in the fourth quarter because he said he wanted to have a respectable win. But I felt unstoppable. Every shot felt great and was going in that day.”

After her 43-point outburst sophomore year, Pearson started to get well-earned recognition for her play on the court. Charlotte was one of those teams who reached out to the Hampton native, offering her a scholarship during her junior season.

“Once I visited Charlotte, I knew this was the place I wanted to play,” Pearson said. “I just loved everything about it. The facilities are nice and the campus is growing. And once I met the coaches, I felt like they cared about me on and off the court.”

On National Signing day, coach Consuegra said, “Once she’s able to get some strength by working with us at our level, I think the sky’s the limit for her.”

So after years of hard work and dedication to the game she grew up loving, with her father playing overseas in Chile, Pearson committed to the Green and White, knowing she would have to work hard to play at the next level.

As a 49er commit in her senior season, Pearson averaged a triple-double, averaging over 20 points, bringing in over 10 rebounds and blocking 10 shots per game. So after an outstanding and unheard of senior season, Pearson traveled just over five hours down the east coast to Charlotte.

As Consuegra said, Pearson understood that she had to put on muscle to compete at the next level, excelling in high school with her tall and lean body frame. So instead of jumping straight into the action at Charlotte, it was a joint-decision to sit Pearson for the 2015-2016 season.

“It was one of the hardest things that I had to do,” Pearson said. “I knew it was going to benefit me in the long run. I just had to get my weight up. College basketball is a lot different than high school basketball, but after that year, I feel a lot stronger and feel like I can finish at the rim a lot easier with contact around the basket.”

With 2016-2017 in full effect and multiple ladies seeing their first action in a Charlotte jersey, Pearson has to continue to work hard to earn minutes off the bench. Against College of Charleston earlier in the season, Pearson scored a career-high 13 points, scoring 11 of those in the fourth quarter. The sophomore also had a career-best game on Nov. 20 against Presbyterian, tallying seven rebounds, with five of those being offensive.

With her minutes and production increasing each game, look for No.34 running up and down the court, being the role player the 49ers need to make a deep run in Conference USA.

Category:Sports, Women's Basketball