Charlotte Sprints Past Pirates

Behind two 20-point scorers, the Charlotte 49ers women’s team was able to run away from East Carolina, 79-64, in its first game back from a road trip in California. Grace Hunter dropped 23 points and 12 rebounds, and Ciara Gregory dropped in another 20 to help pace the Niners in a balanced, well-rounded performance. Charlotte improved to 4-3 on the year while ECU dropped to 6-3.

In addition to Gregory and Hunter’s performances, the Niners also got a great outing from Laia Raventos. The sophomore Spaniard contributed 14 points, six rebounds and six assists with only two turnovers, along with an array of crossovers, flashy passes and step-back jumpers in her most complete game of the season. Meanwhile, senior guard Lefty Webster nearly had a double-double, finishing with eight points, nine assists and six rebounds in an all-around effort.

The game was a shootout early, with the score 22-21 in Charlotte’s favor at the end of the first quarter. Hunter aggressively attacked the paint with no remorse, and the Pirates couldn’t stop her. Gregory got off to a hot start as well, hitting two three-pointers which undoubtedly gave her confidence the rest of the game. Gregory ended the game shooting 4-9 from deep and hit her 150th career three-pointer.

“I’m really proud of Grace,” coach Cara Consuegra said afterwards. “Ever since she arrived on campus, we’ve had a really honest relationship and I can coach her hard. I can tell her the truth and she listens to me; whether she likes it or not, she listens to it. … The result of that is you end up seeing this kind of production. Grace is going to keep getting better and I’m excited to watch her.”

In the second quarter, Charlotte ramped up its defensive intensity and continued pounding the paint. Raventos and Hunter led the attack, accouting for numerous transition buckets as they slowly pushed their lead. Meanwhile, ECU struggled from the field, only scoring 13 points in the quarter and went into halftime down 38-34.

In the third frame, the Niners began to pull away, elongating possessions with ball movement and passes down low as well as some runouts after defensive stops. Charlotte’s 10-2 run gave them momentum and stretched the lead to 14 before a few ECU layups narrowed the margin to nine at the end of the third.

In the fourth quarter, ECU began to play sloppily and turned the ball over, as well as missing layups. As a result, the Pirates began settling for long contested two-pointers, some of which were

blocked. Charlotte’s Nyilah Jamison-Myers, who finished with eight points, seven rebounds and four blocks, recorded three of her rejections during the period. Her defensive effort was definitely needed, especially considering the Niners were without their main shot blocker, senior Kenya Olley.

The Pirates also racked up the fouls and got in the bonus early. ECU started the period 1 of 9 from the field before finally hitting another basket at the five minute mark, before continuing to turn the ball over. Charlotte used free throws and layups to provide the final margin and win comfortably.

“Our players had very good couple days of practice and they’re buying into their roles, trusting coaches and each other. When they do that, great things happen. … We’re getting better, buying in. And because of that, you’re seeing what this team is capable of and I’m very, very excited,” Consuegra said.

The Lady Niners will hit the road again on Sunday when they take on the Pittsburgh Panthers of the ACC at 2 o’clock pm.

