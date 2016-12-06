Charlotte snaps win streak with loss at Wake Forest

The Charlotte 49ers three-game winning streak ended in ugly fashion Tuesday night against Wake Forest, falling to the Demon Deacons 91-74 in Winston-Salem.

“It was a disappointing loss for us tonight,” head coach Mark Price said. “You have to give credit to Wake Forest. They really came out and jumped on us early and we were never able to recover. I thought in the second half we played better. You go on the road against a good team like Wake Forest, you can’t dig yourself a hole. Unfortunately we did that tonight and we were never able to recover.”

Braxton Ogbueze led the 49ers with 20 points, connecting on six threes, as Jon Davis stuffed the stat sheet with 16 points, five rebounds, four assists and three steals. Anthony Vanhook chipped in with 13 points and five rebounds.

Charlotte (6-3) opened the game with a Vanhook jumper, but after that, it was all Wake Forest. The Demon Deacons(7-2), coached by Kansas great Danny Manning, went on a 22-3 run over the next nine minutes of action at Joel Coliseum, led by John Collins with seven points.

Halfway through the first half, the 49ers were in foul trouble, sending the Deacons to the line for an one-and-one opportunity, an area that the Deacons capitalized on all night. Wake Forest knocked down 27-of-34 shots from the charity stripe for the night.

With just over four minutes to go in the half, the 49ers only made one basket, trailing at halftime 45-27. Wake Forest went into the break with a 20-to-10 advantage in the paint, exploiting their size advantage down low.

Ogbueze opened the second half with a three, to cut the deficit down to 15. Wake responded, extending their lead to 20 points shortly after. The 49ers continued to fight back despite the deficit, as Quentin Jackson and Benas Griciunas provided quality minutes off the bench to cut the lead back to 15 with 10 minutes remaining.

Things got chippy with just over eight minutes remaining, as Najee Garvin made a difficult layup under the basket while being fouled. On his way to the free throw line, Garvin and JC Washington exchanged words with Collins and Bryant Crawford of Wake Forest. All four players received a technical foul.

A layup by Keyshawn Woods at the 2:40 mark extended Wake Forest’s lead to 24, their largest of the half.

Woods, a former Charlotte 49er, finished the game with 12 points, two rebounds and two assists. Wake was led by Collins who had 22 points and 15 rebounds. Despite the lopsided loss, the 49ers outscored the Demon Deacons 47-46 in the second half.

The 49ers have 11 days off, due to exams, to prepare for the Florida Gators on Dec. 17. Redshirt junior and Clemson transfer Austin Ajukwa will join the team on their road trip.

Category:Men's Basketball, Sports