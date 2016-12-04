Charlotte prepares for Panthers

After home win, Charlotte travels north to face ACC opponent

After Thursday night’s home win over East Carolina, the Charlotte 49ers’ women’s team will travel to Pennsylvania for a match-up with the ACC’s Pittsburgh Panthers. The game will be Charlotte’s second against an ACC opponent (Charlotte fell to No.22 Miami 80-46 on November 16), and will be played in the home state of Charlotte senior Ciara Gregory.

Scouting the Panthers

Pittsburgh is playing their eighth straight home game and is 7-1 in their home arena. However, the majority of Pitt’s games have been blowouts over smaller schools. Their biggest test was their last game, a 67-61 loss to Purdue in the ACC-Big Ten Challenge.

Pitt is led in scoring by sophomore forward Brenna Wise, who averages 12 points and 7.1 rebounds a game. She is flanked by grad student center Brandi Harvey-Carr, who averages 11.7 points and 6.4 caroms per contest. Pitt’s other starters include Aysia Bugg (11.0 ppg) and Kauai Bradley (10.6 ppg, 5.6 rpg). Pitt also has a reliable bench, with freshman Alayna Gribble (9.3 ppg through four games) and junior Kalista Walters (8.0 ppg, 4.6 rpg) as the main contributors.

The Panthers are a high scoring team, averaging 70.9 points per game as a team and holding their opponents to an average of 48.9 points. They also average 40.4 rebounds as a whole and move the ball well (18.9 assists to 11.3 turnovers) and convert their field goals at a 42.7 percent clip. Meanwhile, Charlotte averages 40.1 rebounds and 15.7 assists to 17.7 turnovers. Though they have been struggling shooting the ball, the Niners have been steadily improving in that area. Their 39.6 percentage should rise dramatically, especially since they have been sharing the ball a lot more lately.

Niner Needs

Senior Ciara Gregory hit her 150th career three-pointer against ECU and went 4-for-9 from distance for the game. Charlotte will need her to continue shooting like that to help their cause. Her 34.4 three-point percentage has been steadily rising as competition has improved. Both teams shoot the three at similar rates; Charlotte averages 6.3 threes a game at 30.6 percent, and the Panthers average 6.6 threes at 31.1 percent.

In addition to Gregory’s sharpshooting, the Niners will need another balanced scoring effort from everyone who checks in. Sophomore Grace Hunter has been the team’s leading scorer at 20.3 points and 7.3 rebounds per contest. Senior Lefty Webster averages 11.6 points, 6.3 rebounds and 4.9 assists, while Gregory averages 11.4 points and 2.6 dimes per game. Crafty point guard Laia Raventos is an all-around player like Webster, bringing 9.8 points, 4.0 boards and 4.1 dimes to the table. Nyilah Jamison-Myers (6.7 ppg, 5.4 rpg), Dara Pearson (5.4 ppg, 3.9 rpg) and Amaya Ransom (5.0 ppg, 5.8 rpg) will need to have balanced games for the Niners to win.

The game will come down to who has better bench production. Charlotte is known for balanced scoring; Hunter will continue to be aggressive, but the team has to rebound by committee and help out Hunter and the bigs on the glass. Charlotte also has to contain the rock and not turn it over so that the ball movement will wear down on Pitt. The more assists, the better success for the Niners.

Overall, expect this game to be a gritty one. Pitt will have a challenge up its sleeve; most schools they have faced haven’t been deep mid-majors like Charlotte. For the Niners, they will look to secure a big win against a Power 5 conference opponent. They must keep the turnovers low and play calmly. The Panthers have built momentum, and the home fans will be another factor to contend with. The Panthers, like ECU, have height and length advantages over the Niners, but Charlotte will likely be more hungry.

Charlotte will tip-off against Pitt on Sunday, Dec. 4 at 2 p.m. The game will be televised on ESPN3 and WatchESPN.

