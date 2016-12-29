Charlotte prepares for Mean Green

The team travels out west for a showdown with North Texas

After closing out the non-conference slate with a 93-79 win over rival Davidson, the Charlotte 49ers women’s team will return to action on December 30 as they travel out west. The Niners head to Denton, Texas for a showdown with the North Texas Mean Green. The game marks the first official conference match up of the season, and there’s a lot to look out for.

Scouting the Mean Green

North Texas comes into the match up against Charlotte with a record of 3-8. The team is coming off a gut-wrenching 59-58 loss to Texas State three days before Christmas. The game featured a 23-point Mean Green comeback that fell just short. North Texas should be focused and rested after break and will be prepared to protect their home floor.

The Mean Green are led in scoring by redshirt sophomore Terriell Bradley, who leads with 11.7 points a game. She is also their leading free throw shooter, hitting 82 percent of her shots from the charity stripe. Meanwhile, senior Terra Ellison averages 9.5 points and 5.5 rebounds, which leads the team. Senior point guard Kelsey Criner is third on the team with 9.3 points, 3.9 dimes and 3.4 boards per contest. North Texas’ main three point threat is Candice Adams, a senior guard who hits 36.8 percent of her shots from long distance.

As a unit, North Texas is not a strong shooting nor rebounding team. They hit shots at a 38.5 percent clip and only average 30.7 boards a game, a -7.3 margin to their opponents. Ellison and Micayla Buckner are the only players averaging over 5.0 rebounds for the Mean Green. Meanwhile, Charlotte averages 38.9 boards and surrenders an average of 42.8; they also average 69.1 points per game as a team.

Keys to Success for Charlotte

The 49ers will look to extend its current six-game winning streak in the Lone Star state. Charlotte is coming off a win over Davidson, and they were buoyed by senior Ciara Gregory’s scoring barrage. Gregory dropped 35 points on Davidson’s head, pushing her scoring average to 13.6 points for the season. Gregory is starting to get hot at the right time; she hit seven three-pointers against the Wildcats after only hitting one the previous outing (against Longwood).

In addition to Gregory’s scoring, Charlotte will need solid efforts from Grace Hunter (14.1 ppg, 6.8 rpg), Lefty Webster (13.5 ppg, 6.3 rpg, 5.1 apg) and Laia Raventós (10.9 ppg, 4.2 rpg, 4.4 apg). Amaya Ransom and Nyilah Jamison-Myers continue to get better for the Niners; their rebounding has been a key story to success this season.

Charlotte will look to get a complete team effort in this one. While Webster and Raventós have been consistent, Gregory and Hunter have bounced around in the scoring column. If the squad relies on Hunter’s aggressive driving and Gregory’s shooting, it will open up lanes for Webster, Ransom and Jamison-Myers to attack. Raventós continues to improve as both a facilitator and defender; her relentless ball pressure should force the Mean Green into even more turnovers than usual.

North Texas is reeling right now, so it will be important for Charlotte to start both halves with a bang. Through 11 games, the first quarter (201 total points) and third quarter (204) have been the highest scoring periods for Charlotte. If the Niners can get off to a quick start, the opening run will be overwhelming and the Niners can leave Denton with a win. The Mean Green don’t have a lot of scoring or rebounding help, so it will be key for everyone to be ready to pounce on the glass.

Charlotte tips off against the Mean Green at 8 p.m. in Texas.

