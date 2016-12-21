Charlotte loses on the road in close battle with Maryland

Charlotte (6-5) had three players in double-figures led by Jon Davis who recorded his career high of 28 points. The 49ers led for most of the first half but lost to Maryland (12-1), 88-72.

“Obviously we’re disappointed in the loss,” head coach Mark Price said. “We felt good going into halftime but give Maryland credit. They played a terrific second half and shot the ball from three well. They’re a very good basketball team. I was proud of how our guys battled all night long, in particular how our undersized guys battled with their big guys inside. It was a good challenge for us. I was proud at how our guys played, just disappointed at how we came up short.”

Davis is a native of Upper Marlboro, Maryland and put on a show in front of his hometown. He recorded his sixth 20-point game of the season, shooting 10-for-12 from the field and 7-for-8 from the free throw line. Andrien White scored 10 of his 17 points in the first half. Benas Griciunas had his first double-digit scoring night of the season with 12 points.

Charlotte finished with a 40-28 advantage of points in the paints which is the 11th time under Coach Price that the Niners had at least 40 points down low. Charlotte also was able to convert 21 points off of 21 Maryland turnovers.

“The coaches wanted us to come in to today and play with some heart and we did show some fight,” Davis said. “I’m proud of my teammates. We didn’t give up and we fought the whole 40 minutes today so it’s a step in the right direction.”

Three minutes into the game the Niners went on a 8-2 run taking a 13-7 lead after a bucket by Griciunas with 15:25 on the clock. The big play for the 49ers early in the game was a four-point play from White after a foul and a made three pointer from the top of the key.

Charlotte held the lead for the next six minutes with free throws from Davis and Austin Ajukwa bumping the lead for the 49ers to 22-13 with 9:17 left in the first half.

Maryland cut the deficit to three after made free throws from Anthony Cowan and Justin Jackson topped off by a dunk from Ivan Bender.

Charlotte went on a 10-3 run giving them a 32-22 lead with 5:47 left in the first half. White knocked two threes during the run. Maryland answered scoring 14 of the last 19 points of the half cutting the lead to one, 37-36.

Early in the second half, the lead changed several times. With the scored tied at 47 at the 14:52 mark, Maryland went on a 10-2 run and held their lead for the rest of the game. Charlotte cut the deficit to five after a dunk from Jon Davis putting the score at 60-55 with 9:36 left in the second half but that was the closest they would get for the rest of the game.

Charlotte opens Conference USA play in Halton Arena against North Texas after Christmas break on December 31st at noon.

