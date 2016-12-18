Charlotte falls to Florida

Backed by three players in double-digits, the Gators ease by the 49ers

The Charlotte 49ers failed to capitalize in the Orange Bowl Classic, falling to the Florida Gators 87-46. Clemson transfer Austin Ajukwa played his first game as a 49er in the Sunshine State and took home a team-high 12 points for Charlotte (6-4) while the Gators (8-3) had three players with over 10 points in the contest.

The loss to Florida extends the Niner losing streak to two games.

“It was disappointing that we did not play better,” Head Coach Mark Price said . “Florida punched us in the mouth early and we did not respond. It was disappointing, obviously, that is on me as a coach to have our guys prepared. We just could not get anything going. Credit goes to Florida, they did a great job. A lot of that is on us so we have to continue to grow and get better.”

Coupled with a team-high 12 points, Ajukwa also led the team in rebounds with 3 on the night. Sophomore Jon Davis also chipped in with nine points and five assists. Andrien White who racked up eight points.

The main positive from the night was the inaugural performance from Ajukwa.

“The silver lining he got to play a lot of minutes tonight which was good for him after having sat out so long. He is definitely a player that will help us as we move forward. He brings length to our team on the perimeter. I am excited about having Austin playing for us from here on out,” Price said.

The Gators opened the match up with a 2-pointer. White marched down the court and responded with a 3-pointer to give Charlotte an advantage over Florida. Thanks to the shooting help of White, the Niners stayed competitive for the first part of the game However Florida went on to have a 22-6 run over an eight minute span. The 49ers would not be able to come back from that deficit.

Turnovers were an issue for the 49ers as they gave up 20 throughout the game. Florida also managed to have 13 steals during the contest.

Backed by a 16-point game from Canyon Berry and an even .500 field goal percentage, the Gators were able to easily defeat Charlotte, 87-46.

The schedule doesn’t get any easier for Charlotte. After three days to rest, the 49ers head up to Baltimore for their last non-conference game against Maryland Dec. 20 at 7 p.m.

