Charlotte 49ers drown Beavers 69-66

The Charlotte 49ers played one of their most exciting and best games of the season against Oregon State Saturday night in Dale F. Halton Arena. The 49ers (6-2) played well on defense down the stretch in a close game, leading to a victory over Oregon State (3-6) 69-66. The crowd was full of energy, filling Halton Arena with loads of excitement to start the game as both teams did not disappoint the large crowd.

“It was another great win; a really big win for our program,” head coach Mark Price said. “Oregon State has a lot of big players. They made the NCAA tournament last year, they know how to win and are really big and physical. We were down an inside player as well, and our overall effort on both ends of the floor was tremendous.”

Jon Davis led the team with a total of 22 points on the night, making this his eighth double-digit scoring game of the season. Sophomore Andrien celebrated a win on his birthday while assisting the team in their win by racking up 19 points, including an 8-0 run in the first half. Anthony Vanhook has also reached his fourth double-figure scoring game, adding in 10.

Halton Arena packed in 5,300 fans, drawing attention from the the players and coaches.

“It was amazing; the fans showed up and I’m so glad they did,” White said. “It was a great atmosphere and we’re glad we were able to close this one out.”

Oregon State’s offense struggled with turnovers all night long with their leading scorer Tres Tinkle (20.6 ppg) out with a wrist injury, committing 18 turnovers, leading to 26 points for Charlotte. Oregon State took a commanding 6-0 lead after a pair of threes, but Vanhook took it coast-to-coast to tie the game, 10-10, with 15:34 left on the clock. Oregon State then moved ahead of the 49ers, taking a 19-12 lead with 13:24 left in the first.

Towards the end of the first, the 49ers heated up, with White scoring eight straight points, ending the stretch with a three with 4:04 left in the first half, giving Charlotte a 30-24 lead.

Oregon State showed fight and tied the game, 36-36, when Drew Eubanks sunk a three pointer at the beginning of the second half.

Over the next few minutes, Charlotte started their 13-0 run, giving them a 51-47 lead, led by an emphatic left-handed dunk from Davis.

Towards the end of the game, Davis and the 49ers showed Niner Nation that they were not going to back down to their first ‘Power 5’ opponent, Oregon State. With the score tied at 59 points, Davis scored the next four points, all on free throws, giving Charlotte a 64-59 lead. The 49ers closed out the game, sinking their free throws and coming up with defensive stops to secure the three-point victory, 69-66.

The 49ers will head up I-85 as they take on Wake Forest on Tuesday at 7 p.m.

