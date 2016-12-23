Best Television Shows of 2016
Jeffrey Kopp and Jesse Nussman make their selections for the best of television in 2016.
Jeffrey Kopp- Arts & Entertainment Editor
- “Stranger Things” (Netflix): What seems to be one of the most talked about shows of 2016, “Stranger Things” managed to capture the charm and nostalgia of the 1980s while delivering a gripping mystery. With strong performances from Winona Ryder, as well as the entire band of child actors (specifically Millie Bobby Brown), it’s no surprise that the cast has gone on to become beloved social media phenomenons. With top-notch writing and directing, a chilling world has been created by the Duffer Brothers leaves the loyal cult-following eagerly awaiting the already confirmed second season. With an eight-episode first season, this Netflix Original is the perfect example of what a science fiction/mystery television series should be.
- “Westworld” (HBO): As the other science-fiction television series that has taken over the world, “Westworld” packs many punches and stands as one of the most puzzling pieces of entertainment that I’ve seen. While I do have my problems with the series, mostly in regards to the lackluster characterization and long-winded exposition, the premise and world-building of “Westworld” help to make up for its downfalls. Each episode is incredibly thought-provoking, leaving the viewer with a multitude of questions and theories. The all-star cast is another highlight, specifically Thandie Newton, Evan Rachel Wood, Ed Harris and the great Anthony Hopkins. Powerful directing and cinematography help to place viewers directly into the surreal western-themed world.
- “The Night Of” (HBO): The United States criminal justice system was a major topic of discussion in 2016 and this HBO miniseries perfectly explores the effect of the system on everyone that it touches. What does an individual go through when they are charged with a capital offense? What does that individual’s family go through? What about the prosecutor and defense attorneys? “The Night Of” can be viewed as a journey through the criminal justice system, from before the crime is committed to the difficulties of life after a trial. Riz Ahmed and John Turturro deliver fascinating performances, developing an emotional and moving dynamic between their two characters. The stark realism of this series is jarring and at times, disturbing, but completely relevant and necessary.
- “The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story” (FX): The trial of O.J. Simpson is a well-known part of American history, but twenty-one years after the verdict was read, the tumultuous story of a former-NFL player and actor charged with murder managed to grip the country once again. As mentioned previously, 2016 has been a big year in regards to discussions about the criminal justice system, as well as racial profiling and police misconduct. “American Crime Story’s” first season managed to provide an in-depth examination of the most publicized trial in American history. With Sarah Paulson, Sterling K. Brown and Courtney B. Vance stepping into the roles of Marcia Clark, Christopher Darden and Johnnie Cochran respectively, it’s no surprise that the series went on to receive critical acclaim and multiple Emmy wins.
- “This Is Us” (NBC): Dramedies have never exactly been my cup of tea when it comes to television shows, but NBC’s dive into family-driven storytelling had me hooked right away with its pilot. Few shows have managed to make me feel every emotion; “This Is Us is one of those shows. The series has several twists and turns, but the real draw is the characters and their connections to one another. The issues that the characters face are real, relatable and relevant, making this series uniquely simple, but also incredibly deep. Once again, Sterling K. Brown (he was absolutely snubbed in this year’s Golden Globes nominations) demonstrates his wide range as an actor, completely blowing me away each and every episode. Mandy Moore, Milo Ventimiglia and Ron Cephas Jones also help to mold this series into a gripping character study that packs many punches.
Honorable Mentions
- “The Crown” (Netflix)
- “Preacher” (AMC)
- “The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story” (FX): It shouldn’t have been as good as it was. Yet, somehow FX’s miniseries on the O.J. Simpson trial took everyone by storm at the beginning of the year. With top notch performances and impeccable direction, the show was a sensation to watch. Perhaps most fascinating is that the trial seemed to culminate various issues and topics that feel relevant today. Race, celebrity, media sensationalism; all three were at the center of 2016 and this show managed to highlight them in a true story that is stranger than fiction. Pair the miniseries with possibly the best movie of the year, the documentary “O.J.: Made in America,” and you have a fascinating look into a darkly epic story that says more about America than one might think.
- “Atlanta” (FX): “It’s like “Twin Peaks” with rappers;” that’s how Donald Glover sold his groundbreaking series. Like the cult-favorite from creator David Lynch, which itself is making a return next year, Glover’s show held endless possibilities. If there was ever an example for why the 30-minute formula is at its creative peak, this is it. The show could be anything from week to week. Random, unworldly occurrences, such as an invisible car or black Justin Bieber could appear without real rhyme or reason other than they simply could. The episode taking place entirely on a Charlie Rose-style talk show might just be the single most exciting and creatively rich episode from any show this year. The show never really was about the plot; Glover’s character attempting to manage his cousin’s rap career, it was all about characters and atmosphere. Those willing to embrace its surreal nature will be granted one of the most creatively invigorating experiences on television in quite some time.
- “Game of Thrones” (HBO): What more can I say? Everyone knows “Thrones” is great. In a world where there is more television than ever, appealing to a wide variety of niche interests and genres, “Thrones” seems to be the last great consensus show. What I mean by that is “Thrones” feels like the only television experience at the moment where everyone is watching, everyone is hooked. To miss an episode is to miss out on what everyone will be talking about for the next several days. Also don’t get to thinking that you can watch an episode late without spoilers, it’s next to impossible. This year, the show seemed to soar higher than it ever has before. The last two episodes in particular, “Battle of the Bastards” and “The Winds of Winter,” were more magnificent and cinematic than most of the blockbuster movies I saw this year.
- “The Girlfriend Experience” (Starz): Another great of example of how creative the 30-minute shows are getting, “The Girlfriend Experience” is not a comedy but it does in a short amount of time what some dramas can’t even do in an hour. The show, based on the movie by Stephen Soderbergh, who also produced the show, is about a young woman navigating the world of high-end escorting. It grabs you, seduces even and stays in your head long after you have watched an episode. On one hand a fascinating character study, on the other, a commentary on capitalism and sex.
- “Stranger Things” (Netflix): Creating a throwback to the sci-fi and horror blockbusters of the 80s, the Duffer brothers managed to deliver on the small screen the kind of crowd pleasing and fun blockbuster we all wanted but never got this past summer. There may have been more acclaimed TV this year, but there was hardly anything as fun. Through word of mouth, the show became a pop-culture sensation with everyone talking about Eleven’s Eggo craves, the Upside-Down and sending their respects to Barb. Netflix shows usually generated a ton of excitement leading up to their release but loose steam once dropped, with viewers watching at their own pace, but somehow “Stranger Things” just managed to get bigger and bigger as the year went on.
Honorable Mentions
- “The Night Of” (HBO)
- “Fleabag” (BBC Three/Amazon Video)
Category:Arts and Entertainment, Television