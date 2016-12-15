Baseball back in Uptown

The 49ers announced today a second game will be played in the BB&T Ballpark

For the third consecutive season 49er baseball can be seen Uptown. Fans can travel to BB&T Ballpark that hosts the Charlotte Knights and see Charlotte take on ACC foes N.C. State and Wake Forest.

The 49ers have played four games at BB&T Ballpark and hold an even 2-2 record when playing Uptown. The 49ers have faced off all three years against the Wolfpack, falling to them twice. Last season they defeated SEC competitor Georgia, 10-5, and the 49ers defeated Winthrop 7-1.

Charlotte battles against the Demon Deacons of Wake Forest March 21 and they have their rematch with N.C. State March 28. Both games are slotted for a 7:05 first pitch.

The atmosphere displayed during the “Uptown Showdown” is truly one of a kind.

“We have played three home games, four total, at BB&T over the past two seasons and have drawn well over 20,000 fans. The excitement continues to grow each year. These Uptown games provide enormous exposure and opportunity for our players and baseball program,” Head coach Loren Hibbs said.

Tickets go on sale at BB&T Ballpark on Saturday, January 28 from 10 a.m. to noon. On hand to help sell tickets will be Norm the Niner, Hibbs and players. If you can’t make it out to the ballpark, tickets be purchased through the Charlotte Knights’ website or over the phone.

The 49ers tout an impressive schedule this spring, facing off with seven opponents who appeared in the NCAA Regional last season. Charlotte kicks off their season Feb. 17-19, hosting West Virginia for a three-game series. They then travel down 77 to Columbia to play a nationally-ranked South Carolina team.

