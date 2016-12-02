49ers use technology to advance their talents

With new iPads players can watch film wherever, whenver

The Lady Niners are embracing 21st century technology through the use of iPads this season. Instead of using an old-fashioned film room, Charlotte has put an iPad in every player’s hands that constantly holds game film, practice film and scouting reports.

In a campaign spearheaded by video coordinator Eric Besserman, the 49ers have transitioned to using iPads to help put the game in the palm of players hands.

“We’re just trying to keep up with the times, we had talked about a way for the girls to see more film. Last year we just put stuff on Dropbox and they did it on their own with whatever computers they had,” Besserman said.

The software that team uses comes with a free app, so there was a smooth transition from the traditional film viewing to the iPads. Before the players got to use their new tablets, Besserman put restrictions on the technology, deleting the messaging and FaceTime apps.

“They were probably a little bummed out because I put restrictions on their iPads so they can’t FaceTime or message. We didn’t want them to be in film and get a text message or something. We really limit it to strictly film and iBooks,” Besserman said.

The timeliness and convenience of the iPads has shown to benefit the squad so far this season.

“I think it’s made a huge difference, it’s much easier for them to access. Coach or I can text them, say ‘hey there’s some film up,’ and they can go download it,” Besserman said. “I think they’re enjoying it because they get to be more involved in the scouting reports.”

Each season a binder would be filled with scouting reports of each team the 49ers would face. Now in place of paper, Besserman has the ability to put a pdf version of the reports on the iPad.

“I think it’s a real good tool to use for our scouting reports. Last year we would forget our paper copy of the report in the locker room. Now we just have it whenever and we can pull it up wherever,” Ciara Gregory said.

The new technology allows players to learn more about their play on the go, and on their own time.

“It’s a great advantage to be able to watch film whenever we want, late at night when we’re in our own place. We don’t have to watch it with coaches,” Gregory said.

Amaya Ransom enjoys the new additions of the iPads.

“It’s just exciting using technology. Our age group is more adapted to technology. I feel like with the film being on technology it makes it more hands-on and we’re more receptive to what they’re trying teach us,” Amaya Ransom said.

The ease of access to information seems to be working so far this season, Charlotte is currently 4-3 with their losses coming from large schools. The Niners take their talents on the road and return home Dec. 11 to play Longwood at home at 4 p.m..

