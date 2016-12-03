3 takeaways from the 49ers upset over Oregon State

Charlotte picked up a win against the visiting Oregon State Beavers, bringing their record to 6-2 overall. Though the margin of victory was a slim three points (69-66), the 49ers dominated three key categories in their route to a win.

Solid defense

One of the highlights of Charlotte’s performance lied in their defense. The 49ers forced 18 turnovers while surrendering a mere eight.

Not only did they force the Beavers into making mistakes, but Charlotte also capitalized on them. Charlotte turned those 18 turnovers into 25 points on the other end while Oregon State was only able to piece together eight points off of turnovers. It was a well balanced defensive effort as three players collected two steals in Jon Davis, Andrien White and Anthony Vanhook.

Though the defense predicated itself on big plays, it was perhaps its steady play overall that led to the win. The 49ers held the Beavers to 41.8% shooting, well below their season average of 46.3 percent.

Fast breaks

The 49ers also capitalized in scoring on and defending the fast break.

Charlotte got up the court quickly and put in fourteen points in transition. Where their offense put the ball in the bucket, their transition defense did more than hold their own. Oregon State did not manage to find a single bucket on the fast break, and Charlotte’s fourteen point advantage in that category clearly changed the outlook of the game overall.

Though Oregon State relies more on their ability to score in the paint rather than their ability to get out and run; it was encouraging to see Charlotte hold the Beavers to a modest 30 points in the paint. This stat becomes even more impressive when you consider Oregon State scored a whopping 54 points in that area during their previous game, a win against Southern Oregon.

The ability to convert free throws

A noteworthy achievement coach Mark Price will love to see is the number of free throws the 49ers attempted, and their ability to knock them down as well. Charlotte attempted a season-high 30 foul shots and knocked down 23 of them.

Sophomore Jon Davis’ 12-13 shooting from behind the charity stripe was a rare sight as the 92.3% conversion rate was well above his season average of 82.2%. In total, he led the 49ers to match their season free throw average of 76.7% despite the season high in attempts.

Look for the Charlotte 49ers to continue these positive trends in a big time away matchup against Wake Forest on Tuesday, December 6th. The 6-2 Deacons from the ACC will pose a tough test as their only home loss of the season came against the defending NCAA Champions Villanova.

