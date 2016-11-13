Women’s basketball takes home the win on opening night

The Charlotte 49ers opened the 2016-2017 season against the Wisconsin Badgers Friday night, winning 63-48, jumping out to a 10-point lead and never looking back, earning their first win of the season.

The game was physical and Wisconsin played rough, but they were no match for the Niners while they continued to keep the lead throughout the game. “We expected it to be physical up against a Big 10 team and Wisconsin has always played physical, but we were talking in time outs and we just said we had to finish,” head coach Cara Consuegra said.

Senior Lefty Webster and sophomore Laia Raventos led the team in points, dropping 16 points a piece, while Webster reeled in seven rebounds. Amaya Ransom, coming off the bench, scored seven points while adding in nine rebounds to lead the team.

The Badgers jumped out to an early 6-1 advantage, leading to a Niner timeout to stop the momentum. After a pair of steals for Charlotte, the 49ers tied the game up at 7-7 with a mid-range jumper from Kenya Olley.

Slowly easing their way by Wisconsin, the Niners hit a couple threes and made a couple defensive stops to take the lead at the end of the first quarter, 16-12.

Defense is something that coach Consuegra pointed out to be a weakness for the 49ers last season, seeing the defense come up big in the second quarter, holding the Badgers to only 1-of-14 from the field. Halfway through the quarter, senior Ciara Gregory and Ransom connected on a couple threes from downtown, extending the Charlotte lead to 10 points, 26-16.

Dara Pearson knocked down a couple jumpers for the 49ers, extending their lead to 35-20 going into halftime.

“It’s beautiful,” Webster said about the ball movement and chemistry on the court. “I love it. It’s just fun to go out there and we just like each other.”

Coming out of the break, Webster knocked down one of her three threes on the night, extending the Charlotte lead, now leading 40-22. With the 49ers in control of the game, Wisconsin edged their way back, knocking down two threes, cutting the lead to nine, 43-34.

The 49ers closed the third quarter on a 6-2 run, pushing their lead to 13, leading 49-36 in front of their home crowd at Halton Arena. In the fourth, the Badgers cut the lead to eight two times, only trailing 51-43 at the 7:01 mark.

With a slow start to the game, the three-point specialists Gregory knocked down a pair of threes to extend the Charlotte lead, while Raventos continued to get to the rim with ease. Charlotte closed out the game well on both sides of the ball, leaving a happy coach after the game.

“We have high expectations for this team and defense is something that we have been working on,” Consuegra said. “If we continue to work in that direction, I’m going to be excited about our team moving forward.”

Charlotte plays their first away game Sunday against College of Charleston at 2 p.m., looking to jump out to a hot start to the 2016-2017 campaign.

