Women’s basketball remains perfect in Halton, beats PC 71-63

The Charlotte 49ers (3-1) won a close game down the stretch against Presbyterian College, 71 -63, Sunday afternoon inside Halton Arena, led by Grace Hunter with 24 points in 39 minutes, and Lefty Webster’s 13 points, eight assists and seven rebounds.

Kenya Olley opened game by blocking a three-point shot from the top of the key, one of her four on the day, while also setting the precedent for the 49ers on defense for the rest of the game. Charlotte’s defense forced a turnover that lead to a 10-2 run to begin the game. Charlotte shot 50 percent from the beyond the arch and were in control throughout the first. The long range contributions from Ciara Gregory, Webster and Amaya Ranson kept the 49ers in control, ending the quarter with a three-point lead.

Although the Presbyterian Blue Hose (0-4) were able to cut the deficit to three in the second quarter, the Niners smothering defense kept the Blue Hose from making a comeback throughout the first half. Jaida Robinson made her presence known in the paint, as she recorded back-to-back blocks with less than three minutes left in the half. Charlotte closed out the first half up six, 33-27.

Rebecca Walker, a senior forward for the Blue Hose, left the game with less than a minute in the first due to an injury to her right leg. She returned to the bench on crunches at the beginning of the half just in time for the Blue Hose to rally and gain their first lead of the game, 37-38. PC was led by Salina Virola, who knocked down three, three-point shots in the second half, while Courtney Storey picked up 13 points, six rebounds and three assists.

With the Blue Hose on top at the time, their lead quickly dwindled when senior guard Ciara Gregory fired off a falling away three-pointer to beat the shot clock, putting the 49ers up 40-36.

The game remained close until Hunter and Nyila Jamison-Myers began dominating the paint half way through the fourth. The strength and athleticism from Hunter proved too much for PC to handle. The Blue Hose did not have an answer for the length and post moves of Jamison-Myers, struggling to find an answer for the 6-foot-3 transfer from Clemson.

After a few easy buckets from player of the game Hunter, and another three from Gregory, the Niners took a 14-point lead with three minutes left. The Blues hose had some fight left in them and were able to cut the score down to seven with less than two minutes left. Unfortunately for the Blue Hose, their biggest opponent was the clock, not having enough time to complete the improbable comeback.

The 49ers will take flight and head to Moraga, Calif., to compete in the Hilton Concord Thanksgiving Classic this week. Charlotte will play Utah on Nov. 25 at 3 p.m. and turn around and play the next day against Boise State at 3 p.m. on Nov. 26.

Category:Sports, Women's Basketball