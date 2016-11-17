Why Toronto should be on your bucket list

It's time to see what 'the 6' really has to offer

When people think about a big city, they think of New York City or maybe Charlotte since our school is right here. But, Toronto is a city very undermined for what it is. Being from Canada, I am a little biased, but no other place in the world takes my breath away like the city of Toronto. It is not only the hustle and bustle of a big city, but the amazing experiences that I have had there amongst my countless number of visits.

One very touristy, but beautiful thing that sold me on Toronto was eating at the CN Tower. It is considered the tallest restaurant in the world that is constantly spinning very slowly so you can see all of what Toronto has to offer. If I could compare it to anything it would be like Fahrenheit in Charlotte, but a lot fancier and a lot taller. I really do not like elevators because I am claustrophobic so getting on the elevator to the top initially was freaking me out. But, once I got in and noticed it was a see-through elevator I was not scared anymore. It feels so much more open riding to the top in the elevator when you can see all of the city around you instead of feeling trapped for such a long ride up. The food, service and view are all worth it to go eat at the CN Tower.

Another experience I have had twice in Toronto was casually walking into the practice performance for the Muchmusic Video Awards. If you are not familiar with what this is, it is the equivalent to the MTV music video awards here in the States. It is basically all the same American artists with just a few Canadian ones. They pretty much have the video awards outside because it is in the summer and the Canadian air is great and not too hot. The first year I stumbled upon Kesha and the second I walked into Avril Lavigne’s performance. Both were so much fun to see because for one it was a behind the scenes look at what was going on and also I was pretty much front row because barely anybody was there to see it. They do the video awards every year so if you go in the summer around that time it is super easy to check out the video music rehearsals.

Besides those two things, the city itself is truly one of a kind. It is a huge city, but despite its size, it is extremely clean. It reminds me a lot of Charlotte in that way. It is fairly clean and also not too loud for the majority of the time. I love to go shopping in Toronto. There is a massive mall that is five stories tall with a basement containing the subway station. It is easy to spend all day in this, as well as the many shopping stores right outside of the mall that are pretty popular too. But, my favorite part about this city is right smack dab in the center of it. It is close to all the shopping but there is a popular outing area where lots of live music is always happening. There are many restaurants that sit high up with outdoor seating that look down on the music when it is happening. This is my favorite because I love music as much as I like to people watch. It is the best place in the city to look down at the hustle and bustle without actually taking part in it.

There are countless reasons why I love the city of Toronto that I would never have enough time to sit here and write them all out, but these are just a few of my favorite. I have had so many great memories and experiences in this city as well as all the amazing things to do it holds within. I really hope to live here one day and take advantage of my Canadian citizenship to find out what more Toronto has to offer. This is definitely a stop you should add to your bucket list one day.

