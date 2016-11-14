Webster earns C-USA Player of the Week

Senior Lefty Webster knows how to start off her final season as a 49er, earning C-USA Player of the Week Honors after her performances against Wisconsin and the College of Charleston.

The guard hails from Norfolk, Virginia and is already averaging a double-double. Webster averages 14.5 points a game and 10 rebounds a game. Webster tallied 15 points, seven rebounds and four assists in the season-opener against Wisconsin. She also shot 75 percent from behind the arc against the Badgers. She also becme the 12th Charlotte player to reach 100 three-pointers made.

Webster continued to perform well snagging 13 rebounds, 13 points and seven steals down in Charleston. She also recorded five assists and one block against the College of Charleston. The double-double was her sixth in her career.

Her success isn’t a surprise to those who follow 49ers women’s basketball.

Webster was on the roster of the Preseason All-Conference USA Team after being the only player on the Charlotte roster to start all 31 games last season. She was also named to the All-Conference USA Second Team after her performance last season.

She becomes the second player in Charlotte women’s basketball to earn the title, with Ny Hammonds winning it back in 2014, since the 49ers rejoined the conference.

With Webster at the helm, the 49ers boast the best record currently in C-USA, sitting at 2-0. The ladies have migrated south, playing a Top 25 Miami team Wednesday at 7 p.m..

