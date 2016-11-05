Volleyball falls to Louisiana Tech 3-1

The Charlotte volleyball team couldn’t capitalize at home in their contest against Louisiana Tech. The Niners (7-20, 1-10) took the first set, but the Lady Techsters (13-15, 4-8) claimed the next three sets to take home the victory.

Though they dropped the match 3-1 there were still three Niners who registered double-digit kills. Janell Sparks tallied the team high 12 kills with Tatyana Thomas and Molly Shaw both claiming 10. Charlotte also out-blocked Louisiana Tech with 10 blocks compared to the Lady Techster’s five.

“It’s always tough to drop one at home. We produced positive transition points and starting to show up. It’s the little things that’s keeping us from the win. I really like what we’re doing,” head coach Karen Weatherington said.

The 49ers started the match strong, tallying 13 kills with Molly Shaw leading the way. Jocelyn Stoner and Thomas both worked to tally three team blocks in the first set. Charlotte took the the early 1-0 lead, defeating Louisiana Tech 25-19.

The second set was all Tech, having the upper hand the entire set. Charlotte made it a close one, going on a four-point run to bring them within one point, 17-16. That was as close as the Niners would get as Louisiana Tech took the second set 25-21.

It was neck and neck at the beginning of the third set. Kills from Stoner and Kaylyn Torrain gave the 49ers a 7-4 advantage. Louisiana Tech came back on a three-point run to tie the set at 7. After an ace from Sofie Perrens and another kill from Stoner, the 49ers took the 17-14 lead. Louisiana Tech eclipsed the 49ers with a kill, taking the 19-18 lead. After they took the lead, the Lady Techsters didn’t relinquish it and claimed the third set 25-22.

Both teams carried their performance to the fourth set, swapping points for the first 17 points. The Lady Techsters took it away though and won the final set 25-20.

The 49ers have an off day and then go back to work Sunday at 1 p.m. in Halton against the Marshal Thundering Herd.

Category:Sports, Volleyball