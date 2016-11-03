TV REVIEW: ‘Atlanta’ Season 1

The show's debut season is a high water mark for television.

In all forms of art and entertainment, whether it be film, music, or even television, there are works which seem to act as a glass of cold water to the face. They break conventions, grab audiences and send the medium for which they were formed into a shock of awe. A couple of episodes in, everyone seemed to know “Atlanta,” the newest comedy on FX, was something great. However, with the first season rounding up, it’s clear that the series has gone above and beyond, creating something that feels quite unlike anything else on TV.

The series follows a college dropout named Earn, played by Donald Glover, who also acts as the shows creator, who discovers that his cousin Alfred is now an up-and-coming rapper named Paper Boi. In an attempt to chart a new direction for his life, Earn begins to act as manager to his cousin, who himself is still trying to adjust to the world of small time fame. However, the show’s miracle is how loosely it follows any direct narrative. Few shows in recent memory have captured a feeling of not knowing what to expect from week to week.

Random occurrences, such as an invisible car or Justin Bieber played by a black man, happen onscreen without any rhyme or reason, all helping create a surreal sense of atmosphere that envelops the entire program. Glover himself has referred to the show as “Twin Peaks” with Rappers,” alluding to David Lynch’s series from the early 90s in which the strange and unexplained was embraced, leading to a plethora of storytelling potential.

The show can seemingly be anything from week to week. Two of the more talked about episodes from the season ended up being ones which broke from the central trio of Earn, Paper Boi and bizarre but lovable Darius. The episode “Value” barely featured any of Earn or Paper Boi but rather focused on Earn’s girlfriend Van, taking the time to flesh her out as a character. Then there was “B.A.N,” the episode which placed Paper Boi on a Charlie Rose type show where he is clearly out of his element discussing topics of trans identity and whether or not the rapper’s lyrics would be considered politically correct. All of this displayed as though we were watching an actual episode of the talk show, titled Montague, complete with fake commercials and a sidesplittingly humorous segment about a man who considers himself transracial.

Of course, much of the looseness of the show likely comes from the writers room, most of whom have never worked in television before. Watching Atlanta is not so much watching someone tear-up the rule book of half our comedy as much as asking “What rule book?” to begin with. Glover himself has said in interviews that there were times when they would look around and wonder “Is this normal?” The fact that the show has no real plot frees it from any kind of restraints. “Atlanta” is able to focus on characters and atmosphere rather than getting bogged down by an overarching plot.

Even side characters, such as Van or Darius, Paper Boi’s dazed roommate, feel fully fleshed out and, as mentioned with the episode “Value,” get their own moments to shine instead of always standing in the background. Even the world for which the characters live in is able to be fully realized in a level of detail not found on most comedies. Glover and his team have managed to fully capture the southern city in a way that feels both unique and authentic. More importantly, cast and themes offer a sense of freshness in terms of the kind of characters and stories that are accustomed to TV.

One of the most notable examples is in the way the show treats the subject of being poor. The financial pressure of daily life looms over the characters but never drags down the tone of the show. “Atlanta” doesn’t want to explore poverty in a heavy handed or dour way. Worrying about money is simply just a part of life, whether it be the need to make enough to pay the bills or simply take your girl out on a date.

Glover and his team also play heavily into the absurdity of a certain kind of fame. Much of Paper Boi’s journey is navigating a specific level of fame and discovering the kind of cultural expectations and leeways that come with that fame. Glover himself is also a rapper, Childish Gambino, and one can not help but feel he has placed some of his own experiences into the individual episodes.

All of these elements fuel a freshness that makes this program so exciting. In just ten episodes, “Atlanta” has managed to create something unlike anything else on television. Every week I tuned in with no idea where Glover and his writers would take me. The creative openness of the show was as exciting as is was hilarious and confident in its vision. I’ve never been more convinced that the next great era of television rests inside the half-hour medium. More and more these kind of shows are breaking conventions and raising the bar to incredible heights. With “Atlanta” that bar has been raised to level that no one could have likely imagined.

