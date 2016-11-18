TV REVIEW: ‘American Horror Story: Roanoke’

The latest season of the FX anthology series has plenty of scares, but fails to reach its full potential.

Spoiler Warning for Season 6 of “American Horror Story”

“American Horror Story” is a television series that had a remarkable start with the first three seasons (“Murder House,” “Asylum” and “Coven”) being the strongest from a horror/drama storytelling perspective. The fourth and fifth seasons began with interesting themes, but absolutely failed to deliver gripping narratives, instead focusing on cheap scares and shocking/graphic deaths. The sixth season was promised to be a completely different incarnation in the series; the theme, plot, cast, characters, setting and most of the other components of the series were kept a secret until the premiere, adding a new sense of unpredictability and mystery to the show. While it may be one of the more terrifying seasons overall, the story still feels fractured and underwhelming.

The highly anticipated and secretive season is broken into multiple “shows within a show” that help to tell the story of a family and their connection to a dilapidated mansion in North Carolina. The first five episodes of the season are presented as “My Roanoke Nightmare,” a documentary series complete with dramatic reenactments and interviews. Shelby (Lily Rabe) and Matt Miller (André Holland) are a couple who move to rural North Carolina and settle in a creepy colonial farmhouse. Sarah Paulson and Cuba Gooding Jr. star as actors portraying Shelby and Matt in the dramatic reenactment of the Miller’s life story. Matt’s ex-cop sister Lee Harris (Adina Porter) eventually moves into the house with her young daughter Flora; Angela Bassett stars as an actress portraying Lee. Eventually, strange and paranormal figures begin to haunt the family, causing intense and crippling stress on the inhabitants, who choose to remain in the home regardless of the immediate danger around every corner. Kathy Bates plays the role of an actress portraying The Butcher, a leader of the Lost Colony of Roanoke seeking revenge on those that settle on the colony’s land.

“My Roanoke Nightmare” is essentially a weekly episodic docu-series that details nearly every moment of the struggles faced by the Miller/Harris family as they fight to stay alive while fighting off ghosts, colonists, crazed cannibal hillbillies and demon-Lady Gaga. The sixth episode shifts gears dramatically as a new series begins. “Return to Roanoke: Three Days in Hell” is the second season that follows up on the cast members from “My Roanoke Nightmare,” presenting the narrative in the form of a reality series. The producer of the series, a crude and determined man named Sidney (Cheyenne Jackson), convinces the main cast, including the “real life” counterparts, to spend several days in the Roanoke mansion together during the Blood Moon to allow for more drama to unfold. Over the next few episodes, the cast is tortured, chased and ultimately killed one by one. Lee Harris (the real Lee, not Angela Bassett) ends up being the sole survivor of the group; this is complicated by the fact that Lee had already been accused of murdering her ex-husband and this new batch of murders adds to the public’s suspicion of her. The show twists the narrative once again in the final episode with three more “shows within a show.”

The final episode of the season is very much polarizing to myself and other fans. Over the course of the hour, viewers watch three mini-specials on Lee that give different perspectives to her character. “Crack’d,” “The Lana Winters Special” and “Spirit Chasers” are all television series that feature Lee after the events of “Return to Roanoke.” The final episode feels gimmicky, rushed and more like a parody of our obsession with reality television rather than a carefully plotted out finale to a strong season of “American Horror Story.” Sarah Paulson absolutely shines playing her third character of the season and fan-favorite, Lana Winters from “Asylum.” Adina Porter’s talent is also displayed in this Lee-centric episode. Aside from the strong acting, the episode and much of the season feels weirdly cluttered and lacking any real closure; many of the mysteries were left unsolved and the entire cast of main characters were left dead in recent “AHS” fashion.

“American Horror Story: Roanoke” is definitely one of the stronger seasons of the series, especially in regards to the level of actual horror. The strong premise never fully reached its potential, however, leaving the end of the season to become a tacky reality show parody that fizzled out when it comes to genuine fear. The all-star cast was also severely underused, specifically Evan Peters, Denis O’Hare, and Cheyenne Jackson, all of which appeared in just a handful of episodes despite being credited as part of the main cast. The change of pace and structure, as well as the “found footage” aspect are all major highlights that help this season to stand out from the others. Hopefully, the seventh season of the series will be able to maintain a frightening and gripping story throughout while not relying on cheap thrills and gimmicks. Season 7 of “American Horror Story” will premiere in the fall of 2017 on FX.

Category:Arts and Entertainment, Television