Triple threat from women’s basketball seniors

Lefty Webster, Kenya Olley and Ciara Gregory. This is the list of the three seniors that will be playing their final season with the green and white, looking to make it the best one yet.

These three young ladies have been nothing but spectacular and loyal to head coach Cara Consuegra and the Charlotte basketball program, playing all four years with the 49ers. Charlotte has flourished with these seniors, making the WNIT two of the three years with the program, hoping to make it back to postseason action for the third time.

Webster, a 5-foot-8 guard from Norfolk, Virginia, took all her success from high school, where she nearly averaged 20 points in her senior season, and made a smooth transition to the college level. In her first year with the program, Webster was named to the All-Conference USA Freshman Team, becoming just the fifth player in program history to earn that prestigious award while in C-USA play.

At the conclusion of her sophomore campaign, Webster earned a spot on the All-Conference USA Second Team, while also being selected to the NCCSIA All-State Second team. Webster averaged 14 points per game, scoring 434 points throughout the season, which marked the most on the team.

Picked to the All-Conference USA Second Team, after being named to the All-Conference USA Preseason Team, she joined great company with Alicia Abernathy, becoming the only two players to be named to multiple All-Conference USA teams. During her junior season, Webster became just the 22nd player in Charlotte history to score 1,000 points over her career, while netting 27 double-figure scoring performances.

After being nominated for the McDonald’s All-American game in high school, Olley, a 6-foot-3 shot-blocking machine from Spartanburg, South Carolina, brought her talents to the Queen City. Seeing limited time her freshman season, Olley added in productive minutes off the bench to help out coach Consuegra in the paint.

In her sophomore season, Olley knocked down 7-of-11 field goals against Louisiana Tech, tallying a season-high 14 points. On Feb. 26 against North Texas, Olley recorded nine points, nine rebounds and eight blocks, almost capturing a triple-double. Her eight blocks against UNT set a Halton Arena record.

Limited by an injury, Olley still had time throughout her shortened junior season to record four, seven-block games, proving she is one of the best shot-blockers in the nation.

Granted she can stay healthy, Olley can create a deadly inside presence with transfer Nyilah Jamison-Myers, which could make for an even better weapon with the highly talented guard play for the 49ers.

A 5-foot-7 guard from Jeannette, Pennsylvania, Gregory has been a sharp-shooter since her high school days, where she averaged 30.4 points per game, while being listed as the ninth-leading scorer in the country.

Playing in 27 games her freshman year at Charlotte, Gregory’s season was highlighted by her 14-point performance on Fox Sports, firing off four threes on the night in fifteen minutes.

During her sophomore season, Gregory saw action in all 32 games, including three starts, sharpening her three-point shot for her junior season. In her third year, Gregory started a career-high 17 games, including the first 16 games of the season.

Gregory did not hold back at the beginning of the season behind the 3-point line, scoring a career-best 27 points in the opener against Ball State. Gregory finished the season with 67 threes to tie for third on the program’s single-season chart. During the season, the 3-point specialist knocked down at least six triples in three or more games, becoming the first player in school history to do so.

Category:Sports, Women's Basketball