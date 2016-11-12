Three takeaways from the 49ers win against Newberry

The Charlotte 49er men’s basketball team tipped off their season Friday night against the Newberry Wolves. After a slow start, the Niners ran away with it winning 101-88. In the first game of the season, the 49ers gave a preview of what to expect in 2016-17, and we have a few takeaways to consider.

Don’t under-estimate your opponent

When the schedule was announced, Newberry seemed like a lackluster opponent. The Division II upset Marshall last season in West Virginia and competitively scheduled two Division I games this year going up against South Carolina and Charlotte.

It was obvious at the beginning of the game that the 49ers didn’t expect much out of the Wolves, and Newberry capitalized on that. Heading to the locker rooms Newberry was only behind by three, 41-38. During the first half the lead changed nine times. Resuming play, Newberry hit the ground running. At one point the Wolves had a 14-point advantage over the 49ers.

Charlotte hit their marks and cut the deficit to a tie, and eventually eclipsed the Wolves taking the lead. However, the first 33 minutes of this basketball game cannot be forgotten. Charlotte was neck and neck with a Division II team. This can be attributed to the team’s mentality. Each opponent needs to be seen as equal and a competitive mindset needs to be adopted by players in order for there to be success on the court for the 49ers.

Stamina & Depth

Stamina and depth are directly correlated. While it was a neck and neck game at the beginning, Charlotte was able to go full strength for the full 40 minutes and outlast a very energetic Newberry team. This type of endurance can be attributed to a strong bench.

Consistently during the preseason it has been mentioned the added depth this season’s 49er roster displays. With the exception of Jon Davis and Braxton Ogbueze, there was a constant shuffle in the remaining three slots on the court. Keeping fresh sets of legs in play benefited Charlotte in their matchup with Newberry and they will continue to reap the benefits for the entirety of the season.

Defense wins games

One thing that was obvious during the Niner’s first game back was the absence of Joseph Uchebo. Uchebo was responsible for almost all of the 49er’s rebounds last season. This season the rebounding has been spread around with big guys JC Washington and Reid Aube both snagging six rebounds. Andrien White, Quentin Jackson, Davis and Ogbueze all collected five rebounds to contribute to the 41 rebounds on the night.

Another area the 49ers did well in is takeaways, tallying 19. They also totaled nine blocks and seven steals. While there is still room to improve these stats, it’s a solid start for the program.

The 49ers hit the road and travel to Elon for their game at 8 p.m. on Monday and then host ECU at 7 p.m. on Thursday in Halton.

