The Terrible, Horrible, No-Good, Very Bad

Students in college deal with things that are stressful, even if they aren’t the same things

We’ve all had those bad days. Spilt coffee on your new shirt, missed the bus or forgot to finish an assignment before the due date. Now what I’m talking about are the days that come once every blue moon; where you feel like you have the weight of the world on your shoulders and it’s about to crush you beneath it.

Each of us have taken a few Ls, myself included. One day in particular was one of the worst days so far this semester. It was a Friday morning and I woke up late for my 11 a.m. public speaking class. Thankfully, my next speech wasn’t for another week, but my anxiety told me to worry about it until I actually started working on it, so I could later declare my Communication Studies major. I ran from my dorm to class and arrived only 3 minutes late, to sit for only 45 minutes to hear my classmates present their speeches.

After class, I decided to get food from SoVi To Go in South Village Crossing and after going home, I changed to more comfortable clothes and walked all the way there, I realized I was misinformed on how the process works. I was humiliated by one of the workers as she spelled out and explained the process, proceeded to grab my food that I didn’t even want anymore, and left. I have an anxiety disorder that at times can get the better of me, and at that moment I felt so incredibly stupid and self conscious.

I scurried back to my room and when I got to my door to unlock and open it, my key decided to frown at me (if you don’t live on campus and don’t know, on campus room keys have a face on them that smiles when it is in the lock correctly and frowns when it’s not). My key continued to frown at me for a few minutes, so I had to leave my food at my door and walk to Hunt Hall office to fix it (keep in mind I am wearing sweatpants, a huge sweater and slippers).

I’m fueled with anger and humiliation as I stomp through South Village to Hunt Hall. My dignity was already torn apart from the earlier SoVi To Go incident, and now my key wasn’t working? All I could think about is what else could go wrong and making fun of myself for everything I could have changed. I continued to the office in Hunt and got my key fixed, and slowly trudged back to my room.

My anxiety was not faltering and for the next couple of hours didn’t let up. I walked into my room, sat my almost-cold food in my room, and laid in bed as I cried. Lots of other things contributed to my breakdown, including homework/due dates, lack of sleep, lack of caffeine, other smaller events/tasks that worried me and of course, anxiety. It all can pile up on you, and once the floodgates are open, the emotions and tears can’t be stopped.

After an hour or two of consoling myself and a short nap, I woke up drained and exhausted. I told myself that I had been through a lot in the past few hours/days and deserved a break. I made a cup of Earl Grey tea, put on a face mask and put on “Legally Blonde.” I decided that I needed to take time for myself and make sure that I nursed my body and mind back to health.

Students in college deal with things that are stressful, even if they aren’t the same things. If you feel the pressure from all of your engagements in your life, take a step back and make sure you’re taking care of your body and mind. Another tip to help de-stress you is to write out all of the things you need to do (to get them out of your already-stressed mind) and figure out the best way to go about doing each one. Take the time to become organized and your mind will become slowly uncluttered. Don’t forget to take time for your well being and mind, because they are an important part of your everyday life.

Category:Health and Fitness, Lifestyle, Uncategorized