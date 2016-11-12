Takeaways from women’s win over Wisconsin

Basketball is all about momentum. After tearing the Pfeiffer Falcons defense apart in an exhibition game last week, the Charlotte 49ers hit the floor for their official home opener against Wisconsin on Friday night. The Niners, led by 16 points each from Lefty Webster and Laia Raventos, came away with a 63-48 victory, and we learned some things in the process.

Defense Is King

Charlotte coach Cara Consuegra has talked at length about the need of becoming a better defensive team, and her players certainly responded. While the Niners’ 63 points were a far cry from the 94 they put up last week, they still won by double digits– largely in part because of their defense.

Charlotte only allowed eight points in the second quarter while reeling off 19 points themselves. During this time, the Badgers couldn’t hit anything; they could only drive to the basket, where they got a few foul calls and hit some free throws. However, Charlotte forwards Kenya Olley and Nyilah Jamison-Myers held it down in the paint. Olley is known as a fierce shot blocker, and she came away with two blocks against the Badgers.

Charlotte’s bigs continuously clogged the lane, not allowing cuts along the baseline or in the middle. Wisconsin routinely tried high-low action against the Charlotte zone, which often resulted in Wisconsin’s bigs catching the ball in traffic. Wisconsin coughed the ball up 20 times during the game.

Meanwhile, the perimeter defense also was something to behold. The Badgers hoisted 26 three point attempts during the game, making only five. Charlotte’s guards closed out hard, and when the Badgers did get into the lane, they ran into the zone. After awhile, Wisconsin wanted no parts of the lane and instead settled for jumpers.

For the game, Charlotte held the Badgers to 23.8 percent from the field and held them under 50 points, which was important, given that Charlotte only shot 36.9 percent themselves.

“Our number one key tonight was our defense,” Consuegra said in her postgame presser. “That’s something we’ve been working on. We knew we just had to be focused on our principles defensively so that’s great ball pressure, communicating, calling out screens. We played a lot of our zone tonight and I thought we did an excellent job just communicating and bumping through our zone and then finishing the play.”

Endless Depth

The Niners only have 11 players on its roster, but its depth is something to envy nonetheless. On Friday night, Charlotte played four bench players and were without sophomore guard Grace Hunter. Hunter proved herself to be a valuable scoring and rebounding threat her freshman year, and she balances out the lineup combinations. Instead, both Jamison-Myers and Olley started. However, when one considers how Charlotte will be when at full strength, the potential is scary.

Even without Hunter, the bench did its part. Dara Pearson has emerged as a rebounding threat and contributed four points and five boards. Junior Amaya Ransom, who had the best offseason according to Coach Consuegra, had a strong night as well. She led the team in rebounding with nine boards to go along with her seven points. Ransom is somewhat of a wildcat; a good defender and shooter with the length to guard the perimeter, she also has the knowledge to run the point guard position. Having her come off the pine will certainly play dividends for the Niners.

“I’m just trying to get in there and play my role. Before the season started, me and coach had a one-on-one talk about my role and what she expects from me. I just try to go out there and execute it the best way I can,” Ransom said afterwards.

In addition to Ransom, the Niner bench also features redshirt freshman Jaida Robinson, who has shown to be both a three-point and rebounding threat. Highly touted freshman Lauren Harley is also known as an aggressive player on both sides of the ball and a ruthless rebounder. Once she gets more comfortable with the college game, expect her to become a big time player for the Niners.

Threes for Days

Though Charlotte will lean heavily on its post players this season, the perimeter shooting of the guards will definitely be a factor in getting wins. Against Wisconsin, the Niners hit 10 three pointers, compared to the Badgers’ 5 triples. Charlotte held a 30-15 point advantage from the perimeter. Senior Ciara Gregory shot 4-8 from behind the arc, including an off-balance, contested stepback with the shot clock winding down in the third quarter that brought the crowd to their feet. That three pointer quelled the Badgers’ momentum and gave the Niners new life.

Senior Lefty Webster, who has always been a good midrange shooter and driver, also knocked down three three pointers. Meanwhile, Laia Raventos went 2-3 from behind the line and, Amaya Ransom hit another. Ransom had a rough shooting night, but when she and the other guards are on fire, Charlotte’s wings will be hard to guard. Combine the aformentioned players’ shooting with the aggressive drives of Hunter and Harley, and opposing defenses will have to pick their poison.

Overall, the Niners put on a strong showing in front of the home fans and won their seventh straight opening game. Once the team is back at full strength, it will be interesting to see how the playing styles of the personnel will mesh together and if the Niners can make a big run in the postseason.

Category:Sports, Women's Basketball